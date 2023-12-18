Dayco expands core product line

Dayco is introducing 140 part numbers in the coming months and making a strategic effort to have specific top-selling parts guaranteed in stock.

The ‘Top Movers’ project will ensure that Dayco’s top high-volume part numbers are always in stock for distributors. The operations team is enhancing our warehouse management system by creating a new safety stock policy as well as consolidating different orders to the same shipment, reducing complexity, costs and order cycle times.

“We have the right team in place to help us re-establish our position in the market. Our key focus this past year has been on improving our fill rates and analyzing any possible gaps in our core product offerings – belts, kits and components,” said Tom Tecklenburg, VP of Dayco NA Aftermarket. “The Top Movers initiative and new coverage we’re introducing build on a commitment to our customers to help drive sales among the shops they serve, and to ensure top movers are always available so we can deliver the right part at the right time.”

This initiative also includes bringing to market 140 new part numbers during Q1 2024. Dayco’s light-duty serpentine belt kit line will grow by eight part numbers, for a total of 105 SKUs, focusing on high VIO applications including popular last mile delivery fleet vehicles. Timing chain kits will increase by nine SKUs. Serpentine belts will increase by four SKUs for an increase in VIO coverage of 2.3 million.

In addition, more than 40 tensioner, water pump and pulley SKUs are being launched to enhance coverage for fast moving applications. Hoses also continue to see line adjustments with 80 SKUs launching in 2023 for an additional 54m in VIO coverage. The line includes two new branched hoses for super-duty Ford diesel trucks that can be found in the AAPEX new product showcase. These hoses in particular are a cost-effective solution compared to OE hoses.