Dayco adds to water pump coverage, more coming

Dayco has expanded its water pump lineup. Its coverage now includes almost 30 million vehicles that require an electric water pump, with more parts expected to be introduced in 2023.

The move to offer electric water pumps was a strategic move by Dayco’s aftermarket team in 2021, building off the company’s experience in the OE market. Automakers have been increasingly demanding electric water pumps to enhance fuel efficiency, horsepower and customer comfort.

“According to industry research, the global market for this product line reached more than $3.1 billion at the end of 2021,” said Tom Tecklenburg, director of aftermarket at Dayco North America. “It is forecasted to double to almost $7 billion by 2027, so we wanted to be at the ready to help our channel partners as the demand for these parts in the aftermarket builds.”

Dayco’s electric water pumps are designed as direct-fit bolt-on replacements. They don’t require any modifications during installation. To prevent rust and premature failure, the pumps are engineered using stainless steel for all water-contact components. All pump bearings are self-lubricating, graphite composite, making them corrosion-resistant and compatible with engine coolants.