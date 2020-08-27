David Goggins joins IHS Markit as VP automotive strategy, insights

Data company IHS Markit has hired senior industry executive David Goggins in the newly created role of vice president of automotive strategy and industry insights. Goggins will lead the transformation of its automotive business to address the rapidly changing needs of its global customers. In this role, he will help to shape future strategy, products and services for IHS Markit customers while optimizing current business and strengthening client relationships as the industry prepares for upcoming dramatic change.

Goggins brings 30 years of global OEM experience to IHS Markit, having worked with premium and volume brands including BMW, Audi, Land Rover, Bentley, Volkswagen and MINI in a variety of leadership roles across Europe, North America and most recently Asia. He has held various senior roles in general management, sales operations, retail, product planning, strategy and marketing.

Goggins joins IHS Markit from Volkswagen Group China where he was previously the General Manager of the Mobility Asia division, the function pioneering VGC’s strategy for transformation across China and APAC. Previous positions in Asia include various country head Group Managing Director Roles and President of North China, Volkswagen Group’s largest sales region in Asia.

Goggins is part of the automotive leadership team and will report to Joe LaFeir, senior vice president and business line leader, Automotive, within IHS Markit.

“I’m absolutely delighted to bring David onboard; the caliber and breadth of his global experience and his understanding of the key technological and customer trends driving the industry will be a huge asset for our customers’ future needs and expectations. He will help us look at our current and future business solutions through the lens of the OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to ensure they are providing innovative value and insight as our customers are navigating this period of enormous disruption in the industry,” said LaFeir.

Goggins added, “IHS Markit is without question the industry leader in data driven solutions and services across the automotive value chain. I’m flattered to join such a talented and dynamic team and play a role in shaping how we can strengthen and continue to reinvent to help our customers navigate the transformation of the global auto industry. IHS Markit is a key service provider to all the leading players in the car business, so this exciting new role will certainly place me at the center of the action.”

Goggins will be based in London and work with IHS Markit customers globally.

www.ihsmarkit.com