Dana offers online calculators for techs

Dana Incorporated now features a variety of time-saving online calculators on its DanaAftermarket.com e-commerce platform to help service professionals determine important values promptly and precisely.

Visitors to DanaAftermarket.com will find the following calculators that will help them make critical calculations quickly: cubic inches/liters, driveline operating angle, driveshaft safe operating RPM, engine displacement, engine RPM, fuel savings, gear ratio, horsepower and torque, rod ratio, tire height, torsional analysis, and transmission ratio RPM.

“At Dana, we are committed to providing digital solutions that help customers become more efficient when making critical driveline repairs,” said Dan Griffin, senior director, aftermarket and digital solutions for Dana. “The time saved by using Dana’s online calculators translates directly to increased shop productivity and profitability.”

Universal joint operating angles are crucial in preventing the torsional and inertial effects that can damage many of the driveline components. To address this, a service technician could add shims between the frame and axle, drive the vehicle to check for vibration, and repeat this lengthy process over and over until the problem is resolved. With Dana’s torsional analysis calculator, the tech can quickly check the vehicle’s driveline installation for torsional and inertial problems from their computer. By entering the driveline installation data into the fields, the calculator will perform an instant torsional and inertial analysis, so the tech can revise the data and efficiently correct the problem.

www.DanaAftermarket.com/calculators

Dana Aftermarket manages brands that include Dana, Spicer, Victor Reinz, Albarus, Brevini, Glaser, GWB, Spicer Select, Thompson, and Transejes.