Dana expands Spicer Select line

Dana Incorporated’s Spicer Select line is growing. It announced the addition of end yokes, axle shafts, and D/S170 and D/S190 primary gearing coverage.

Spicer Select RPL end yokes, slip yokes, weld yokes, and yoke shafts are manufactured to help minimize noise and vibration and keep drivelines running smoothly. Spicer Select axle shafts are tested to meet stringent standards and the application-specific design ensures dependability and an exact fit.

Dana has also increased the number of Spicer Select primary gearing part numbers with Dana axle model D/S170 and D/S190 to meet the needs of its customers.

“As vehicles age, product choices may change,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing in global aftermarket for Dana. “Spicer Select drivetrain parts by Dana are built for older vehicles that still have an important job to do. We have expanded coverage for Spicer Select end yokes, axle shafts, and primary gearing, giving our customers more choices for quality-built, all-makes parts that are backed by the Dana name that is known and trusted.”