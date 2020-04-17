Dana Aftermarket offers free, interactive online training

Dana Incorporated’s aftermarket group is offering free, interactive online training for automotive professionals.

The Dana Training Academy is available 24-hours-a-day and offers virtual classes that participants can complete at their own pace.

“The Dana aftermarket group supplies customers with top quality parts and unique ways to help them increase their knowledge and grow their businesses,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana Incorporated. “By registering for the Dana Training Academy, automotive professionals will be able to access valuable information and learn installation procedures that will benefit shop productivity and, in turn, profitability.”

The Dana Training Academy is a free, online learning management system (LMS) that utilizes interactive slideshows and videos to provide informative training. The LMS contains Spicer and Victor Reinz modules comprised of brief, informative chapters. Following each chapter, a short quiz allows participants to immediately apply what they have learned. When a participant successfully completes the course, there is an option to download and print a personalized certificate of completion.

The Spicer module features drive axle nomenclature, driveline vibration and driveline failure analysis modules. This module explains how to correctly identify Dana axle assemblies and distinguish Dana axle series. It also includes a breakdown of the current production nomenclature and identification codes.

The Victor Reinz module is made up of six chapters and covers topics such as gasket function, design composition, and disassembly and installation basics. The information contained in the course relates to any gasket application or manufacturer.

The Dana Training Academy is mobile-ready with a responsive website design, which provides optimized performance on any web-enabled device, platform, or browser.

www.training.dana.com