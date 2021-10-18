Dana adds new RTV silicone

A permanently elastic, universal silicone sealing compound has been released by Dana.

Victor Reinz Reinzosil room-temperature vulcanizing (RTV) silicone is available to the North American market.

“Typical, RTV sealants often do not hold up in high-heat environments and can break down quickly if exposed to internal combustion fuels, diesel fuels, and other liquids,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing, global aftermarket, for Dana. “Reinzosil is an easy-to-apply, fast-curing and dependably durable sealant that is thermally stable in extreme temperatures and suitable for uneven and rough surfaces. Unlike other compounds, Reinzosil will not shrink or lose weight in high-heat environments.”

Reinzosil sealant is available in 70mm and is resistant to fluids, including mineral and synthetic oils, lubricants, gasoline, diesel oil, greases, water and detergents. It is safe for all sensors. It can be used in two-dimensional flat surfaces where there is a sealing gap, such as gasket intersections and components originally sealed with RTV by the manufacturer, including intake manifolds, valve covers, and oil pans.

Dana noted that extensive testing showed Reinzosil sealant remains pliable and maintains shape after 500-plus hours of high-temperature storage (480°F) and has less weight loss after exposure to 515°F than standard silicones.