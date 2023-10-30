Dana adds Bronco offerings

Dana Incorporated has introduced the Ultimate Dana 60 rear semi-float axle and Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTEK front-drive unit as a premium performance offering for the Ford Bronco SUV.

The Ultimate Dana 60 features Spicer chromoly steel axle shafts, Spicer ring and pinion gearing, a nodular iron diff cover, and heavy-duty brackets. Its is a direct-fit solution for which Bronco owners will be able to keep costs down as they do not have to replace the factory six-bolt wheels or brakes to accommodate these upgraded axles.

The Ultimate Dana 44 AdvanTEK front-drive units are built to handle the Bronco SUV’s high-torque engine, provide increased strength and durability, and offer a choice of gear ratios for optimum performance when upgrading tire size and other driveline components, such as half shafts.

“The new Ultimate Dana 60 rear semi-float axle and Ultimate Dana 44 front-drive unit are designed as bolt-on upgrades and are built to work together to meet the needs of the most demanding off-road enthusiasts,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director, sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Bronco owners can look to Dana for the added strength and powerful performance required to navigate extreme terrain and enjoy peace of mind knowing that their Bronco is ready for the next adventure.”