Dana adds bracketless crate axels

Dana Incorporated announced the addition of Ultimate Dana 80 bracketless crate axles that allow for easy installation on virtually any application. The axles have ultra-strong four-inch tubes with 5/8-inch wall thickness and Spicer 40 spline nickel chromoly steel axle shafts.

They also include Spicer performance ring and pinion gears in ratio 3.73 through 5.38. The axles also include an ARB Air Locker, heavy-duty wheel bolt pattern (8 x 6.5 inches), Spicer 1410 strap-style/half-round end yokes and a 69-inch width wheel mount surface-to-wheel mount surface.

“Ultimate Dana 80 bracketless crate axles are designed for the toughest applications and provide unrivaled durability for custom builds,” said Bill Nunnery, senior director of sales and marketing, global aftermarket for Dana. “Enthusiasts can be assured that Ultimate Dana 80 bracketless axles provide a higher torque load, deliver peak protection from environmental contaminants, and perform well even in the most extreme off-road conditions.”