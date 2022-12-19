CRP names innovation director

CRP Automotive recently named Christian Eichstaedt as its director of innovation for its automotive business.

He will be responsible for continuing to build CRP Automotive’s reputation as an innovative supplier in the automotive aftermarket by developing relationships with technicians professionals and channel distribution partners, according to Michael Palm, vice president of sales and marketing at CRP Industries.

Eichstaedt has been in the aftermarket for the last 25 years. He was most recently director of aftermarket sales in North America for thyssenkrupp Bilstein. Here, he led sales, customer service and training for Bilstein-branded and private label ride control products. He has another 15 years in the automotive industry under his belt with IMC (Interamerican Motor Corporation) where he began as a product/car line manager for Mercedes-Benz and BMW before moving on to director of product development for European car lines.

“Christian is a welcome addition to our diverse organization,” Palm said in the announcement. “His years of experience and expertise in the automotive aftermarket will certainly help us to continue to identify and create an unending stream of first to market problem-solving solutions for today’s ever-changing technology challenges. His ability to connect and engage with professional repair technicians will ensure we have a strong voice of customer from the user of our product solutions.”