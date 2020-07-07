CRP names industry veteran as director of engineering

CRP Industries has appointed automotive industry veteran, PT Muldoon, as the company’s director of engineering.

Muldoon will be responsible for all engineering activities and initiatives in the development of new automotive opportunities with OEMs and tier-one suppliers, as well as the improvement and expansion of current products and product lines.

“CRP Industries is extremely fortunate to have PT Muldoon head up our engineering team,” said Scott Shea, CRP Industries chief operating officer. “PT has an exceptional track record in managing the engineering divisions for several market leaders in the automotive industry and has extensive expertise in the electronics remanufacturing sector. We look forward to his contribution with our most valued business partners and suppliers and the continued development of CRP Industries portfolio of solutions.”

Prior to joining CRP Automotive, Muldoon served as the director of new product development – electronics remanufacturing for BBB Industries, where he headed the company’s Detroit Technical Center. He also spent two years as VP of operations/engineering at Electronics Remanufacturing Company, LLC (Walled Lake, MI) and was responsible for engineering and test cell development and all production operations. Muldoon was also head of engineering at AxleTech’s Electronics Remanufacturing Business Unit (Troy, MI).

Muldoon spent over 23 years with FCA Chrysler, where he served as senior product engineer for powertrain electrical and powertrain adaptation, manager of remanufactured product development engineering, and chief engineering lead for Mopar.

Muldoon holds a BSc from Eastern Michigan University and is a member of MERA – The Association for Sustainable Manufacturing.

CRP Industries manages the AAE Steering System Components, Rein Automotive Parts and Accessories, Pentosin Technical Fluids, AJUSA Engine Parts, Reinflex High-Pressure Thermoplastic Hoses, and Perske High-Speed Motors brands.

www.crpindustries.com