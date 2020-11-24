CRP Automotive to host virtual roadshow

CRP Automotive has launched a high-powered, multi-faceted ‘Virtual Roadshow’ to connect with key customers and industry partners in response to cancelled trade shows and business conferences in 2020.

CRP is using the CRP Virtual Roadshow to take its message about new programs and products during online meetings and workshops with customers, sales representatives and buyers.

Training sessions & new products

The virtual initiative, which is being conducted by CRP Automotive sales channel and product managers also includes a variety of training sessions and debuts a selection of new products from the company’s famous ‘Hot Products’ table.

Over the past few years, the CRP Hot Products Table has become a popular attraction for AAPEX show attendees looking to learn more about the company’s latest product innovations and line extensions from its AAE, Rein and Pentosin brands.

“We are very excited about the CRP Virtual Roadshow and have already hit the road, so to speak, holding numerous meetings since October,” noted Michael Palm, CRP’s VP of marketing & sales. “We have been working very hard on the development of a wide range of automotive aftermarket programs and new products that will make life easier for our distributor and service technician customers. Unlike typical online meetings, our Virtual Roadshow is designed to bring an interactive experience and collaborative conversation to our customers. Our products are highly innovative and we adapted our presentations to reflect that level of innovation.”

Palm also added that CRP Automotive will be conducting its Virtual Roadshow with existing customers throughout the balance of 2020 and welcomes the opportunity to meet with any new customers or prospects that may be interested in learning more about CRP’s programs for 2021.