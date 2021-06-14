CRC celebrates 50 years of Brakleen

CRC Industries, Inc. is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its flagship brand, CRC Brakleen, the original aerosol brake parts cleaner.

CRC is a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers since its launch in 1971.

As far back as the days of the Model-T, auto service professionals struggled to remove oil, brake dust buildup, and grime from brake parts. From soaking parts in buckets of detergents, to cleaning parts with gasoline, available cleaning methods were slow, dirty, and tedious. With the invention of Brakleen, CRC introduced a highly-effective aerosolized solution that allowed technicians to clean components in place without disassembling brake parts, making the job faster, better, and more efficient.

“Brakleen was truly a revolutionary product. It provided an innovative solution to an everyday problem, creating a new category in the market. Fifty years later, Brakleen has remained the most trusted brand in that category and grown to become the number one brand worldwide,” said Perry Cozzone, CEO of CRC Industries. “CRC has a rich history of innovation and a core focus on identifying the unmet needs of our customers. Brakleen is one example of our many first-to-market industry-leading solutions.”

Over the past 50 years, CRC has continued to innovate the product line to meet the evolving needs of consumers everywhere. Eight unique Brakleen formulations are now available in the U.S., including the original chlorinated formula and several non-chlorinated options designed to maximize performance and comply with regulations in all 50 states. Also available are the recently launched Brakleen Pro Series line, featuring enhanced formulations, larger, shop-sized cans, and the patented PowerJet spray nozzle for the most powerful cleaning experience available.

CRC will be celebrating the Brakleen anniversary from June 2021 through June 2022 with a variety of marketing activities and promotions. The celebration kicks off with the company’s race entitlement of the CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway on June 26, 2021.