CRC appoints Len Mazzanti as CEO

Len Mazzanti is taking over as the chief executive officer at CRC Industries.

He succeeds Perry Cozzone, who served as CEO from 2018 until his retirement at the end of 2022.

An announcement from CRC highlighted Mazzanti’s 30 years of experience in developing and leading high-performing teams on a global scale. It also noted his track record in growing businesses both domestically and globally.

Mazzanti was most recently regional president of chemicals manufacturer Sartomer Americas, a global specialty business unit of Arkema. He also had roles encompassing operations, supply chain and commercial business leadership in the chemical industry with companies including AmeriGas, General Electric and Rohm and Haas.

“I’m excited to work with the team to share our compelling programs and new sustainable initiatives with our customers and distribution partners,” Manzzati said.

The announcement added that he will be focused on driving operational excellence and infrastructure capabilities to support CRC’s growth around core product lines, including their environmentally preferred products.