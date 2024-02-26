Counter-holding wrench kit from Mueller-Kueps

Mueller-Kueps has released the 431 030 Special Counter-Holding Wrench Kit.

The tool helps with accessing hard-to-reach nuts on a vehicle’s strut mounting plate. It features a 13mm and 14mm wrench with both a six- and eight-point for those tricky connections that require a specialized tool.

Designed to counter-hold the nut in place after it has broken loose due to rust, this tool prevents the nut from spinning and allows for efficient and precise work, even in tight spaces.

This kit is particularly suitable for VW vehicles where it can be difficult to access the strut mounting plate connections.