Control what you can before the surprises bowl you over

Being able to take the reins on what you can control puts you in a better position to handle the things you can’t control. That’s why it’s important to make decisions quickly when the answer is right in front of you, according to a pair of automotive aftermarket coaches.

“One of the things that I’ve learned … is to control what I can control so that I can deal with what I can’t control,” said Murray Voth, president of RPM Training based in British Columbia.

During the webinar Navigating the Rapids Ahead, he gave an example of a shop client of his who — like many shops out there — needs to hire a technician. He’s posted an ad, but no one has responded to him.

At the same time, three technicians have so far approached him separately about working for him. They came through his network because they know his service advisor. But he hasn’t talked to them about the job.

“He’s sitting on the fence. And I’m like, ‘Dude, seriously? You got people approaching you — no sitting on the fence. At least do a working interview,’” Voth said, recommending that he at least give them tools to work with, see how they do the job and if they’ll be a fit with the shop and its culture.

This is a situation where a shop owner has multiple technicians interested in working for him. He can control the situation by hiring at least one of them — or at least testing them out. But he’s not. So when the next emergency comes up to divert his attention, this loose end still won’t be tied.

“Some shop owners take longer to make decisions than others — there’s a personality piece there,” Voth acknowledged. “But my advice in this situation is: If you have an opportunity to make a change that’s in front of you, don’t wait. Try it. Experiment. Because that will set you up for, what if you get busier?”

Fellow panellist Vic Tarasik, Texas-based founder of Shop Owner Coach, agreed. He has a similar issue with a shop client who is trying to attract talent.

“I asked him the question: If you were to have a technician walk up to you as a master tech and he asked you this question, ‘Why would I work for you?’ what would you answer?” Tarasik said.

He’s still waiting on an answer from the client who is having trouble coming up with some sort of answer.

“And yet, he’s still frustrated. He can’t find a tech,” Tarasik said. “If you can control what you can control … you’ll be more prepared for [what’s] coming up ahead.”