Continental names new sales technical training supervisor

Continental has named Sean Lannoo as the sales technical training supervisor for the company’s VDO, REDI-Sensor, ATE, Autodiagnos, and ClearContact aftermarket product lines.

Sean Lannoo will leads a team of 11 training specialists who provide technical support and education on Continental aftermarket product lines to customer sales personnel and professional technicians throughout the United States and Canada.

These activities include presenting and demonstrating the capabilities and advantages of Continental’s aftermarket technology and OE quality replacement parts programs.

According to Liam Dent, head of special vehicles and technical training, Lannoo had been the primary catalyst for the success of the company’s fast-growing training program, which he initiated in 2013.

“In addition to his overall automotive knowledge, experience, and ASE certifications, Sean is an expert in tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS),” Dent said. “His contribution to the development of our aftermarket TPMS program has been invaluable and helped position our innovative, VDO REDI-Sensor Multi-application TPMS Sensor as one of the leading replacement TPMS sensors on the market.”

Lannoo joined Continental in 2013 as the Sales Technical Training Specialist for the company’s VDO-branded aftermarket product lines. Since then, Lannoo has expanded the scope and reach of the program to encompass all of Continental’s aftermarket products.

He had previously been with Continental from 1997 to 2010, where he played a key technical support role, serving as both an engineering analyst and product manager. In addition to his TPMS work, Lannoo also handled the company’s aftermarket instrumentation, ATE Brakes, in-vehicle GPS navigation systems, and audio systems.

He is a TIA-certified automotive tire service instructor and has earned three ASE certifications.

www.usa.vdo.com