Continental expands OEM fuel modules for domestic & European vehicles

Continental, a manufacturer and supplier of OE-engineered aftermarket replacement parts, has expanded its exclusive line of genuine OEM fuel modules for direct replacement on popular European and domestic makes and models. The line additions include fuel supply units and level sensors for 2015-17 Audi A3, 2006-18 Volkswagen Passat, 2009-17 CC, 2014-17 Golf, and 2015-17 Golf SportWagen, and fuel modules for 2013-17 Ford 1500, 2013-17 Flex Fuel 3.6L, 2013 4.7L and 2015-17 Gas 5.7L, and RAM 2011-13 2500 and 2013 3500.

Formerly available as ‘dealer only’ items, the Continental Fuel Module line now features 145 SKUs and offers excellent coverage and availability for popular makes and models from Audi, BMW, Ford, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, RAM, Porsche, and Volkswagen.

Every Continental OEM Fuel Module is the certified OEM part manufactured by Continental in ISO/TS certified facilities, ensuring the highest quality, ease of installation, and vehicle-specific fit, form, performance.

According to Brendan Bachant, Product Manager at Continental, “The Continental OEM Fuel Module Program offers a unique solution for shop owners and technicians. These high quality, genuine OE parts deliver excellent European and domestic coverage for high volume vehicles, as well as hard to find applications. Since the parts are genuine OE components, installation is simplified and labor is reduced, leading to fewer comebacks. The parts are competitively priced and come directly from the manufacturer, Continental.”

For more information, visit: continentalaftermarket.com or contact: salessupport-us@continental.com