Continental expands fuel module coverage

Continental had added what previously were ‘dealer only’ fuel modules to its line of offerings.

It added new coverage to its line of OEM Fuel Modules for popular European and domestic makes, including Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Mini, Porsche, and Volkswagen models. In addition to the new fuel modules, the line now also includes a new fuel tank sending unit for Land Rover models.

The company now offers 173 SKUs and coverage for more than 34,000,000 vehicles in operation in U.S. and Canada in this area.

“These fuel modules are identical to the original part, so they ensure trouble-free installation, fewer comebacks, and give technicians more confidence in their service work,” said Brendan Bachant, engine management and fuel product manager at Continental.