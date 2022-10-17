Continental expands door systems program

Continental has expanded its direct-fit replacement door systems program with new part numbers and increased application coverage. Designed to provide OE fit, form, and function, the program includes power window motor/regulator assemblies, power window regulator assemblies, and door lock actuators.

The power window lifts assemblies feature long-life motors, gears, and robust housings to ensure extended service life. Application coverage includes a wide range of imports and domestic cars, vans, SUVs, and light trucks from 1985-2022, plus cable-operated regulators for popular late-model imports and SUVs.

Engineered to restore OE function and deliver exact fit, Continental’s door lock actuators work with vehicle doors, trunk lids, fuel doors, and lift gates. The line incorporates 149 part numbers that cover over 7 million VIO including domestic, Asian, and European cars, light trucks, and SUVs from 1985 to 2022. Every actuator features permanently lubricated gears for efficient operation and durable construction for longer service life.