Continental adds to engine sensor coverage

Continental has expanded its fast-growing line of OE engine management sensors with new SKUs and additional vehicle application coverage for a wider range of domestic, European and Asian cars, vans, SUVs and light trucks.

The sensors are designed to perform to OE standards and deliver trouble-free, plug-and-play installation.

The OE mass air flow (MAF), absolute manifold pressure (MAP) and flex-fuel sensors play a key role in regulating the engine’s air/fuel ratio and will help shops to restore the performance of their customers’ vehicles to OE specifications.

The MAF sensors offer coverage for popular Audi, BMW, Chevrolet, Dodge Ram, Hyundai, Kia, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Subaru, and Volvo models. The MAP sensors deliver a full range of BMW models from 2009 to 2016. The Flex Fuel sensors cover popular GM makes including Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC.

“Continental’s genuine, OE replacement sensors can help shops maximize engine management services. Every part number is application-specific to not only provide OE fit and performance but also to ensure long service life. We offer excellent availability and delivery, along with very [competitive] pricing,” noted Brendan Bachant, Continental product manager.