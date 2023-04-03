Continental adds to engine management line

Continental announced new knock, cam, and crankshaft sensors to its OE-engineered engine management sensor line.

Application coverage Audi A3, A4, A6, A8 Allroad, Q7, RS5, RS7, S6, S7, S8, and TT; BMW Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, M Series, X3, X5, X6, Z4, and Z3; Infiniti QX56, Mercedes Benz C230 and SLK 230; Mini Cooper, Countryman, and Paceman; Nissan Altima, Armada, Cube, Frontier, Maxima, NV200; and VW Atlas, Beetle, CC, EOS, Jetta, Golf, Passat, Phaeton, and Touareg.

The program covers more than 12 million vehicles in operation in Canada and the U.S.

“This is a brand new product category for our OE-engineered parts program and is designed to meet growing customer demand,” said Brendan Bachant, Continental product manager for engine management and fuel. “These are genuine original equipment sensors that technicians and do-it-yourselfers can install with confidence and know that they will fit the first time, every time.”

Knock sensors are designed to detect engine ping caused by preignition and relay the information to the ECU to adjust engine timing and help keep the engine running smoothly. These sensors are an ideal repair for a rough running engine with a timing and knock sensor fault code and will help shops to restore the performance of their customers’ vehicles to OE specifications.