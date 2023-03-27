Compressed air filter from Walmec

Walmec North America’s 5 Micron Compressed Air Filter provides point of use filtration of liquids, oils and other contaminants.

The two-stage filter is designed to operate most effectively when placed near the point of use. It has a micron rating of five and is available in sizes with flow ranges of 15 SCFM to 250 SCFM, and pressure ratings of up to 250 PSI.

The filter can work for a variety of applications including surface preparation, paint spraying, powder coating, air-powered tools and pneumatically operated equipment.

The first stage filter knocks out all liquids and particles of dirt, dust, rust and scale. The second stage filter removes remaining moisture, contaminants and particles down to five microns. An automatic float drain under the second stage filter opens and expels all collected liquids when an ounce or more is present. It is fully automatic with no continuous air loss.