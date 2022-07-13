Colonial Group continues family tradition

The great-grandson of the founder of what is today the Colonial Group has joined the company.

Stephen Squires has been hired as special projects manager. A chartered professional accountant, he’s the fourth generation to work and provide management and leadership to the company. Squires is the great-grandson of Gordon Elton, who founded Colonial Garage & Distributors Limited in 1926.

Squires is a graduate of Memorial University of Newfoundland and holds a Bachelor of Arts – French and a Bachelor of Commerce – Cooperative.

According to the announcement, he will be working on system review and documentation, policy program review and assessment. Furthermore, he will work on new projects planned for the company as it looks to expand its footprint and store count in Atlantic Canada. Squires will work out of the St. John’s head office, reporting to the senior management team.

The Colonial Group is a family-owned and operated business, the largest privately-owned aftermarket auto parts supplier in Atlantic Canada. The company has 20 locations across Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Colonial’s ownership is held by family members Susan Elton Squires, Gillian Elton, and Douglas Squires.