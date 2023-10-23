Coilover suspension for i4 from KW

The KW DDC plug-and-play coilover suspension is now available for the all-electric BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe (G26).

KW Automotive revised its DDC dampers for the rear axle of the BMW i4 M50 with its factory air suspension system. The parts certificate for the KW DDC plug-and-play coilover suspension covers continuously adjustable lowering from 20 to 40 millimetres at the front axle and 15 to 35 millimetres at the rear axle. The BBS CI-R Unlimited alloy wheels mounted on the all-wheel-drive electric BMW are 20×9 inches and 20×9.5 inches, with Goodyear tires in 245/35 R20 and 255/35 R20.

“For vehicles equipped with air suspension systems like these, we’ve been progressively introducing comprehensive suspension solutions this year. Specifically for the fully electric i4 M50 Gran Coupe, we’ve developed innovative adaptive KW DDC rear dampers,” said brand manager Florian Johann.