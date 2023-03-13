Coilover kit for older BMW 3-Series from KW

BMW 3-series sedans from 1985-1991 with 4-wheel drive can be equipped with a compression and rebound adjustable KW V3 Classic coilover kit. The BMW 325iX (E30/16) can be continuously lowered from 30 to 50 millimetres on both axles.

The chassis technology of that time doesn’t work well with modern tires. What once was considered an optional wide tire has now become smaller than the original tires. The KW V3 Classic coilovers dampers can be individually adjusted to a modern tire characteristic. This is possible thanks to the kit’s separately adjustable KW multi-valve technology.