Coats adds new tire changer line

The Coats Company has introduced the Maxx Tire Changer line, aimed to give technicians more convenience features in tire changers today.

It has three models: the Maxx 70, 80 and 90. Each allows technicians to provide easier, faster and more reliable service thanks to its durability and rugged construction. The Maxx series has been designed to fit high levels of performance into a shop-friendly footprint for today’s packed shops. They have been tested to 250,000 cycles.

“This is one of our best products ever,” said Rick Kennedy, product manager for Coats. “It really represents a technician-first mindset with ease of use in all features and a simple, approachable design that is engineered to last.”

Key features of the Coats Maxx Tire Changer series include flexible power options for multiple shop setups from a 110V or air to 220V, a two-speed option to combine precision and speed, a dual nozzle inflation system that seals difficult assemblies with ease, the ability to accommodate bigger, heavier wheel assemblies, from six- to 30-inch clamping capacity and more.

“Being a tire tech is a really labour-intensive job,” said Kennedy. “So, if there are things that we can improve on a machine, we want to do that. By making the technician successful, that success travels up the line.”