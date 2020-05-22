Cloyes invests in new engine test system

Cloyes has invested in a new RMC-ETS100 dynamic engine test system, designed to help it produce high-quality timing system products.

The system is being used for durability tests as well as pulse width modulation to test variable valve timing (VVT) components.

The RMC-ETS100 is described as a dependable solution to systematically test and identify the most common mechanical malfunctions encountered by automotive repair technicians, assuring Cloyes’ products will continue to exceed customers’ expectations.

“This is a key engineering addition to the strong engineering toolbox at Cloyes, complementing our three-dimensional modeling and scanning tools already in use,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of engineering and product development at Cloyes. “This is an exciting time for Cloyes as we continue our timing chain system design, engineering, and development of high-quality aftermarket solutions while assisting our customers with helpful information.”

John Bohenick, chief executive officer for Cloyes said the addition of the RMC-ETS100 dynamic engine test system is a natural addition to the conpany’s focus on system performance for timing chain and belt systems.

“This significant investment allows our engineering team to confirm system performance and enable us to fix system performance issues that may be inherent in the OE design,” Bohenick said. “Cloyes continues to invest in the engineering required to provide increasing confidence in the Cloyes brand.”

cloyes.com/testing-development/