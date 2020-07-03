Cloyes expands its catalogue with 76 new part numbers

During the first half of 2020, Cloyes has added product line coverage for more than 23 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO) in North America. The growth in VIO coverage is due to the addition of 76 timing drive system kit and component part numbers to its catalog. The part numbers are available for a variety of popular nameplates, including Audi, Chevrolet, Ford, GMC, Honda, Nissan, Toyota, Volkswagen, and more.

The newly released part numbers include a wide range of kits and stand-alone components, including variable valve timing components, timing chain tensioners, guides, sprockets, and chains as well as timing chain kits, timing chain water pump kits, and variable valve timing chain kits.

By conducting original equipment (OE) research and mapping existing part numbers to new applications, Cloyes also added coverage of 54 million parts-in-operation (PIO) during the first six months of 2020. The company’s expertise in the timing category, combined with a clear understanding of today’s technicians and vehicles, enables Cloyes to provide reliable parts and information to the market.

“The product management and content team at Cloyes remains focused on adding new applications to existing part numbers by conducting research, validating the research, and adding any missing parts to the catalog,” said Johnny Thao, director of product management for Cloyes. “Not only does this research allow Cloyes to provide a more complete catalog, the addition of new applications provides our customers with more selling opportunities.”

To view Cloyes’ complete catalog, visit www.cloyes.com/part-finder/.

Cloyes is based in Fort Smith, Ark. It sells its products under the Cloyes brand worldwide as well as the Dynagear and CY-LENT brands throughout North America.

www.cloyes.com