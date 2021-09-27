Clore updates underhood battery charger

Clore Automotive has updated its 1.5 Amp 12-volt underhood battery charger/maintainer, from SOLAR.

It combines fully automatic operation, a permanent mount design and the ability to properly maintain the different batteries found in almost any car, truck, SUV, ATV, motorcycle or personal watercraft application.

Model No. 1002 utilizes advanced microprocessor-controlled logic to deliver a fully automatic, precisely-controlled charging routine to optimally charge and maintain each battery serviced. It can properly charge virtually any lead acid battery type, including conventional, AGM, gel cell, spiral wound, deep cycle and marine batteries.

The charger incorporates numerous features to make charging safer for the operator and the vehicle/battery being charged, including over-voltage protection, reverse polarity protection and battery fault detection. It includes three output options: clamps, rings or 12V male adapter. It also includes battery mounting hardware and a sealed case design, enabling it to be permanently installed in a vehicle for easy recharging – simply connect an extension cord to its short AC input cord.