Clore adds new wheel charger

Clore Automotive has introduced the new Pro-Logix Wheel Charger Model PL3740.

It brings versatile service to today’s busy shops, from battery charging and engine starting to battery maintenance and power supply support for a variety of applications.

It provides shops with the ability to manage a variety of lead-acid battery types, including AGM batteries. It also has charge settings for flooded and AGM/spiral wound batteries to provide each battery charged gets exactly the power it needs. The charger also comes with temperature compensation and a multi-phase charging process.

It provides 225A of Engine Start Assistance to overcome dead batteries and other electrical issues that result in a disabled vehicle. It also features a Stable Power Mode (0-40A, on demand) to maintain system voltage at one of three preset levels in support of a wide variety of diagnosis, repair and maintenance applications, such as repair of an electronic vehicle system (which would result in battery drain).