Clore adds new sales VP

Clore Automotive announced Dan Lucas has been appointed as vice president of sales.

In the role, Lucas will leverage his industry background and his sales leadership to build on key goals of sustainable growth and high customer satisfaction. The company noted his wealth of experience and collaborative approach, which will aid in strengthening the company’s market position and driving strategic initiatives forward.

“Having had the opportunity to work with Dan over the past 20 years, I have witnessed firsthand his dedication to customer satisfaction and driving results,” said Kirk Clore, president of Clore Automotive. “Dan’s decision to join our team is a testament to the exciting journey we are on and the collaborative culture we foster at Clore Automotive.”