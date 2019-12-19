Classes filling up for Vision 2020 training

Classes for the upcoming Vision Hi-Tech Training & Expo in Kansas City are filling quickly. Organizers are encouraging prospective attendees to sign up now or risk being shut out of their preferred classes.

Vision offers a variety of management and technical classes, with a concurrent trade show and networking opportunities.

Last year the event hosted over 3,500 attendees from 43 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces, Australia, Brazil, Guatemala, and Zimbabwe. More than 100 cutting-edge management, technical, educator, and heavy-duty training course will be offered.

The 60,000 square-foot exhibit hall will showcase the latest tools, equipment, and technology.

Among the most popular classes on offer this year:

Simplifying Electricity Sensor & Control Applications

Fundamentals of PicoScope

Simplifying Electricity Sensor & Control Applications

Diagnosing Timing Issues/Intro to Module Programming

Electrical Principles for the Advanced Diagnostician

Diagnosing Difficult Fuel & Oil Deposit Related Driveability Concerns

Intermittent Electrical Diagnostics Strategies

Vibration Correction Diagnosis

Confident Selling by Maylan Newton

Maintenance Profit Master by Jeremy O”Neal

Shop Setup for Optimal Workflow by Aaron Stokes

A wide range of heavy duty technical classes will also be held, including sessions on Air Brakes; Diesel Emission Controls; CAN/J1939/J1708 Troubleshooting; Heavy Duty Scope Diagnostics; Cummins 3582 Code Diagnostics; Hydraulics System Safety & Diagnostics; HD Electrical Troubleshooting; HD After-treatment, and Heavy Duty Foundation Brakes.

Early bird registration discounts end January 10, 2020.

www.visionkc.com