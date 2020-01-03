China’s evolving aftermarket on the agenda at AASA Global Summit

Robert Zhu, chairman and CEO of WONH Global Industries, the manufacturer and distributor of TrakMotive branded products, will be a featured speaker at the 2020 AASA Global Summit in Coral Gables Fla. on Feb. 7.

Zhu will present a “Regional Report: Evolving China Aftermarket,” highlighting the latest shifts and trends shaping the aftermarket in China.

Robert Zhu has been in the automotive aftermarket for 27 years and brings a wide scope of experience and insight into the industry. He started his career in 1992 developing the Australian First Aid C.V. axle company in Melbourne. In 1996, he started his investment of a new C.V. axle factory, WONH Auto Parts Company in Ningbo, China. In 2006, Zhu founded WONH Global Industries in China and Advanced Innovative Technologies (A.I.T.) in the U.S.

In 2014, he co-founded A.I.T. in Toronto and founded the WONH Business School. In 2014, WONG Group Europe (WGE) was established to distribute TrakMotive products in the European market. In 2015, the TrakMotive brand officially started global brand image promotion. In 2018, Robert launched his business expansion for the China Aftermarket.

“Robert’s deep insights and wealth of experience in the China aftermarket are extremely valuable to understanding this constantly shifting business landscape,” said Ben Brucato, senior director of engagement and executive director of the Overseas Automotive Council (OAC). “We are honored to feature his unique perspective at the 2020 AASA Global Summit.”

“China’s aftermarket is traveling at an unbelievable speed. Several companies have enjoyed five or more times growth annually in the past three years,” Zhu said. “There are certainly challenges to be faced – the time for opportunity is now.”

www.oacevent.com

www.aftermarketsuppliers.org

www.oac-intl.org