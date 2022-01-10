Cementex changes wrench design

Safety tool maker Cementex announced its open-end, box-end and geared wrenches will now feature a continuous outer layer of orange insulation.

This will provide a smooth transition between the dual-layer and single-layer portions of each tool.

The company will be phasing out the yellow insulation layer on the working ends of the wrenches and will ensure that all kits will have the same style. All part numbers for tools and kits will remain the same.

The new design will make the work-end of the wrenches even slimmer. The smooth transition and reduced overall size of the wrenches enables access into tighter locations and minimizes the likelihood of the outer layer being caught on sharp edges that could damage the tools’ insulation.