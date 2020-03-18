Category Focus: Tools

Non-Marring guard

Apex u-Guard non-marring, free-spinning tools are said to bring proven performance to a variety of applications, offering protection and control. These patented tools allow the user to grab directly onto the drive tool while it spins freely inside the covers, increasing fastening control and significantly reducing contact from the rotating tool.

The new line of u-Guard non-marring covered tools includes bits, bit holders, and nutsetters, now available for purchase individually or packaged in the rugged new Apex alphaCASE bit storage case.

A slip with a traditional bit can scratch or mar the finish, leading to more work and more expense. The u-Guard non-marring cover protects from scratching or damages and the thin wall maximizes access for tight spaces.

The core of the u-Guard product line is the black oxide Apex Industrial screwdriving bit featuring full body design for greater durability and optimized tip geometry for best fit.

“These powerful u-Guard non-marring covered tools join the wide range of industrial fastening tools offered by Apex, with the durability, tool life and precision that professionals need to get the job done,” says Ray Burse, APEX product manager.

www.apextoolgroup.com

Impact Wrench

Milwaukee Tool continues to deliver unprecedented innovation for professional tire technicians with the introduction of the M18 Fuel 1/2″ Ext. Anvil Controlled Torque Impact Wrench w/ One-Key. Delivering controlled torque output for fastening and up to 1,100 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque, this new solution allows technicians to perform faster tire service without the hassle of pneumatic hoses, compressors, and torque sticks. In addition, four customizable modes prevent overtightening by delivering unique fastening torque outputs for tire service on vehicles such as sedans, light trucks, and box trucks.

As with all M18 Fuel products, the new tool features three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the Powerstate Brushless Motor, RedLithium XC5.0 Battery Pack and RedLink Plus Intelligence Hardware and Software. Together, these innovations deliver unmatched performance and durability for the most demanding tire service applications, as well including up to 1,100 ft-lbs of breakaway torque for more than enough power to remove rusted lug nuts.

Through One-Key, users can customize, track, and manage this tool. This includes access to four customizable Drive Control modes. All modes are pre-set with full power reverse, delivering up to 1,100 ft-lbs of nut-busting torque:

Mode 1 – This mode is specifically designed for cars, delivering a target torque range of 40-75 ft-lbs.

Mode 2 – This mode is for trucks and SUVs, delivering a target torque range of 75 – 150 ft-lbs.

Mode 3 – This mode is for larger equipment such as box trucks and trailers, delivering a target torque range up to 450 ft-lbs.

Mode 4 – This mode delivers full power in forward.

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. This new tool is part of the M18 System, now offering more than 175 power tool solutions.

www.milwaukeetool.ca

Universal Injector Puller

A new universal Injector Puller Kit (No. 600 130) is the newest addition to the Mueller-Kueps line. Saving the mechanic time and money when removing and cleaning diesel and high-pressure gasoline injectors. This kit features a heavy weight, compact slide hammer to help you fit in to small spaces but still allow for maximum pull. With one kit you can remove injectors from Bosch, Delphi, Denso and Siemens, eliminating the need for multiple kits. A unique feature is the lever which allows you to thread onto the diesel inlet fitting while still providing a straight pull. Made in Europe you can remove most injectors without removing the electric coil, this means you do not need to demount the injector itself which results in no setting changes or leaking problems with reinstallation.

www.mueller-kueps.com

Thin Wall Coil Pack

Induction Innovations has introduced the new Thin Wall Coil Pack, for use with the Mini-Ductor Series. The Mini-Ductor product line allows users to release hardware from corrosion or thread lock compounds, without the dangers of an open flame.

The Thin Wall Coil Pack offers four of the most popular sizes and enables users to release rusted or corroded recessed lug nuts in a matter of seconds.

The Thin Wall Coil Pack includes the following:

19mm Thin Wall Coil

21mm Thin Wall Coil

23mm Thin Wall Coil

25mm Thin Wall Coil

Compact Storage Tube

www.theinductor.com

Crankshaft and cam tools

OTC announced today the addition of new specialty crankshaft and cam tools to its product lineup for Detroit Diesel engines. OTC tools are designed to improve a technician’s effort and efficiency in the shop and help keep heavy-duty fleet vehicles on the road. The new crankshaft and cam tools are now available throughout North America.

Crankshaft Alignment Tool (#5883) and Replacement Tip (#5883-1) – The OTC Crankshaft Alignment Tool ensures proper crankshaft alignment during camshaft timing inspection and service of Detroit Diesel Series 60 engines. The tip of the 5883 drops into the crankshaft locating hole to place the No. 1 cylinder at top-dead-center. Replacement tips (#5883-1) are also available the OTC Crankshaft Alignment Tool.

www.otctools.com