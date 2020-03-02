Category Focus: Suspension

Cadillac air spring

Arnott has introduced a new rear aftermarket air spring for the 2013-2019 Cadillac XTS (Epsilon II) with Automatic Level Control and with or without All Wheel Drive. Arnott’s new rear air spring, A-3233, for the 2013-2019 Cadillac XTS features a cross-axis, multi-ply, Firestone air sleeve engineered for extended service life. The air springs are assembled with Tier 1 components including heavy-duty crimp rings, high-impact resin top and piston and a new 4mm air-line fitting for a fast installation.

Delphi Technologies gears up to become full-line chassis supplier and accelerates engine management product line expansion.

Coverage extensions offer additional revenue opportunities for distributors and garages in North America.

Faster speed to market provides quicker access to latest technologies and solutions.

LAS VEGAS, NV, November 6, 2019 – Delphi Technologies announced its latest product line expansions for its North American Aftermarket business. This year’s rapid growth in the chassis line, driven by the importance of a complete portfolio, positions the company to achieve its goal of

becoming a full-line supplier in the first quarter of 2020. Delphi Technologies is also offering customers increased choice and availability of parts by broadening its coverage in engine management, a move that resulted in double-digit growth for key products.

“As we are fast tracking our new-to-range process, we are providing customers much faster new growth opportunities,” Chad Smith, vice president, Aftermarket, North America, said. “By expanding our sales coverage in two key product categories for vehicle repairs, we’re demonstrating our investment to growing our customers’ businesses. And we’ve achieved this growth while maintaining our best-in-class product testing and validation procedures, so technicians can install our parts with confidence every time.”

Chassis

The Delphi Technologies chassis line more than doubled in size, bringing part numbers to more than 8,000 in 2019. By the end of the year, sales coverage will increase to 97 percent, covering 26 major automotive brands, both import and domestic, including late model applications through 2019. The chassis program includes control arms, tie rods, inner and outer tie rod ends, sway bar links, ball joints, bushings, drag links, idler arms, pitman arms, trailing arms and more.

Each chassis part is developed and engineered based on extensive dimensional and material analysis of OE designs. All parts are manufactured and tested according to stringent Global Technical Requirements, capturing the engineering expertise of Delphi Technologies to ensure each part matches OE fit, form and function. For example, all control arm assemblies undergo 250,000 cycles in a three-axis test rig that simulates the braking, cornering, and travel forces these parts will experience in the real world. Unlike many of its competitors, Delphi Technologies tests the entire assembly to ensure the structural integrity and durability of the arm, bushings, and ball joint when operating together as a system.

KYB Announces New Part Numbers Covering 21 Million Vehicles

KYB recently released 46 new part numbers covering late model cars, SUVs and pickups. This announcement includes 14 new Truck-Plus numbers; 1 Performance Truck Assembly, and 13 Assemblies with leveling kits designed to level the ride and appearance of light trucks.

KYB’s popular Strut-Plus line has also been expanded with new applications for Subarus, Toyotas, Hondas and Jeeps. “Customers look to us for late model import coverage and truck upgrade products, our team has been incredibly busy and has done a fantastic job, this is a great way to start 2020.” stated Aaron Shaffer, KYB’s Director of Product and Marketing.

For a complete list of new numbers released by KYB please contact your KYB Representative.

KYB Corporation is a $4.2 billion global hydraulics manufacturer with over 8,100 employees and sells its products in over 100 countries. The company is one of the world’s largest supplier of shocks and struts to vehicle manufacturers and has a full range of domestic and import shocks and struts for the aftermarket. For more information, log onto

The DynoMax Performance Exhaust brand continues to add new exhaust systems to its comprehensive offering for Jeeps through the new, off-road-ready, high-clearance DynoMax QuietCrawler stainless steel performance exhaust for 2020 Jeep Gladiator 3.6L trucks (39541).

Delivering increased capability on the trails, added performance and unique sound to the Gladiator, each DynoMax QuietCrawler system was engineered to include a super compact exhaust design utilizing two popular DynoMax mufflers at its heart, the DynoMax Super Turbo™ muffler and DynoMax Race Bullet muffler.

“DynoMax Jeep products are developed to deliver the Jeep enthusiast exactly what they want, and this new Gladiator system is no exception,” said Mike Sype, marketing manager, DynoMax. “Gladiator owners who lift the truck and want to go off-road or overlanding want maximum clearance without sacrificing performance – and that’s exactly what the latest DynoMax QuietCrawler performance system delivers.”

The new system features a stainless steel Super Turbo muffler – one of the brand’s most popular muffler designs – that provides solid performance acoustics with minimal resonation. Inside each system is a DynoMax Race Bullet muffler, a muffler that acts like a resonator in this application, is a 100-percent welded, lightweight muffler in a straight-through design that reduces sound while maintaining a rich, throaty sound through exclusive Continuous Roving Fiberglass (CRF) Technology. Each kit also includes 2.5-inch stainless steel, mandrel-bent piping to help extend protection against corrosion and finish the system.

The new DynoMax QuietCrawler™ performance exhaust kit features a step-by-step guide to help simplify installation. Each DynoMax kit comes complete with high-quality hardware and fittings to facilitate installation.

A DynoMax Limited Lifetime Warranty and an exclusive 90-Day Performance & Sound Guarantee cover the latest DynoMax Jeep exhaust system. This guarantee allows enthusiasts to try the product for 90 days. If within the first 90 days of ownership the consumer is unsatisfied with the products, the product is eligible for a full refund of the purchase price. For more information, please visit

Rancho performance suspension and shocks – an industry leader in off-road components and recent SEMA-award winning “Best Off-Road/4-Wheel Drive Product” for its Jeep Wrangler JL Sport lift kits – has released an innovative, off-road tested Rancho 3-in. Jeep Gladiator X-Lander RS3 performance suspension system.

Available in February at performance parts retailers nationwide, the Rancho X-Lander RS3 kit includes a highly engineered and refined design to deliver Jeep Gladiator owners a versatile and capable on- and off-road suspension package.

“The Jeep enthusiast will always be the lifeblood of the Rancho product line,” said Chris Gauss, director of sales, performance, Rancho. “This kit was finely tuned by Rancho engineers and tested on the mountain trails of Wyoming, Montana and Utah during a Jeep Jamboree Overland Adventure. It is ready to deliver in any driving scenario – on the trails, on the highway, wherever the Gladiator owner wants to go.”

The new Rancho X-Lander RS3 system includes front and rear corner specific, heavy-duty progressive rate coil springs to ensure a level ride even during towing or heavy loads. Rancho springs are tuned to enhance on-road comfort and deliver precise, responsive handling.

The Rancho X-Lander RS3 system includes fully adjustable front control arms and a heavy-duty front track bar that features exclusive, maintenance-free Rancho D2 high-articulation bushings that self-center and are completely grease free.

Also inside the Rancho Jeep Gladiator X-Lander RS3 suspension system are front and rear sway bar links and front and rear bump stops.

For Gladiator owners planning on using the vehicle to overland and mount a rear rack system consistently holding a roof top tent and gear, Rancho engineers have designed special higher spring rate heavy-duty rear coil springs that add a ½-in. of additional height to help compensate for the additional weight, if needed. These optional, application-specific springs are not included in the kit.

The Rancho Gladiator X-Lander suspension system is fully compatible with Rancho RS5000™X and RS9000XL series shocks. Rancho RS5000X and RS9000XL shocks include exclusive Dynamic Rebound Spring (DRS) Technology, a unique internal system that has a precisely tuned metal spring and fortified interior construction to improve control, reduce vehicle body roll and prevent rod overextension.

The new Rancho suspension system was designed to accommodate up to 38-in. tires on the Rubicon model and is compatible with OE tires and wheels. The system also is fully compatible with the Jeep Electronic Stability Control System.

For fast and trouble-free install, each system includes a full-color, step-by-step installation guide. The system also includes all required hardware and fittings.

Rancho RS5000X and RS9000XL shocks are covered by a “Ride Guarantee,” an exclusive offer that allows enthusiasts – who are using Rancho products on all four corners of the vehicle – to try the product for 90 days. If within the first 90 days of ownership the consumer is unhappy with the shocks, the consumer can return the products for a full refund of the product’s purchase price. The shocks and suspension system also are backed by the Rancho Limited Lifetime Warranty. For a complete list of applications covered by the warranty and guarantee, please visit www.GoRancho.com

New part numbers

Parts remanufactured BBB Industries has added 386 SKUs to its remanufactured product lines and 72 SKUs of “100% new” steering.

The 386 SKUs offer additions to the rotating electrical, power steering, brake caliper and turbocharger product categories. The 72 “100% New” steering numbers cover steering gears, pumps, rack and pinions, and reservoirs.

Both additions cover more than 55 million vehicles in operation (VIO).

“We are always conducting research and developing new applications to provide our customers with a comprehensive selection,” said John Boyer, BBB’s executive vice president of marketing and product management. “The continuous addition of new numbers is proof of our commitment to growth and customer satisfaction.”

Lesjöfors announces the addition of over five hundred new coil spring and lift support part numbers for domestic and import vehicles to its North American inventory. Jim Markle, Lesjöfors VP Sales & Marketing, said: “We are pleased to add this wide range of products to our North American warehouse in Pennsylvania. With our growing offering, increased availability, and comprehensive ACES/PIES data, our distributor partners will be able to provide solutions for an even greater number of vehicles, including many uncommon models. As always, every part includes our certification to match or exceed OE quality.”

