Category Focus: Oil & Grease

Motor oil

Three new Pentospeed application specific motor oils are now available from CRP Automotive. The 0W-20 synthetics cover more than three million BMW, Volvo and Volkswagen vehicles: Pentospeed LL-14 – BMW approved for Spec. LL-14; Pentospeed VCC – Volvo approved for Spec. VCC RBSO-2AE’; and Pentospeed SP IV – Volkswagen approved for Spec. 508.00/509.00. The three options offer lower fuel consumption and speedy engine oil circulation. The formulations have been developed for highly stressed engines, down-sized aggregates and engines with stop-start systems.

www.crpautomotive.com

Oil for gas trucks

Shell Lubricants has introduced Shell Rotella Gas Truck full synthetic engine oil providing, extreme protection for towing and hauling for gasoline-powered pickup trucks and SUVs. The oil, from the makers of Shell Rotella heavy duty diesel engine oil, offers the unsurpassed protection these engines need in three viscosity grades: 0W-20, 5W-20 and 5W-30. The oil is available in 5 liter quantities in Canada. Shell Rotella Gas Truck is recommended for use in gasoline-powered pick-up trucks and SUVs, including those that experience more extreme conditions, including driving with heavy loads, stop and go driving, frequent short trips, extreme hot or cold temperatures, and extensive idling. The oil is approved for use in Ford, GM, Ram and Toyota gas-powered trucks and SUVs.

www.rotella.ca

Synthetic engine oil

Hot Shot’s Secret now provides a full synthetic 15W-40 engine oil in their Green Diamond Fleet line of diesel oils. Recommended for most diesel applications, the 100% purely synthetic engine oil is infused with Hot Shot’s Secret FR3 Nano Technology and a CK-4 additive package. Developed specifically for severe duty fleets hauling heavy loads, stop and go deliveries, or operations where there are high levels of airborne particulates, Green Diamond Fleet Engine Oil keeps the injectors, turbo and engine cleaner and provides lubrication for optimum long-lasting protection.

www.hotshotsecret.com

Advanced 5W-30

DURON Advanced 5W-30 from PetroCanada is a fully synthetic formulation designed to meet and exceed the requirements of API FA-4. It has also been approved by major diesel engine Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Cummins and Detroit Diesel.

The DURON Advanced product line offers durable low viscosity, high performing synthetic and synthetic blend heavy duty diesel engine oils that are designed for emerging and future fuel-efficient engines. These oils provide enhanced fuel economy, durability, engine protection and shear stability for the latest heavy-duty engines.

TRAXON Synthetic 75W-85 is specially formulated to exceed industry requirements and to offer improved performance and protection for fleets, said Alex Buczek, category manager of Heavy-Duty Engine and Driveline Oils, Petro-Canada Lubricants.

“Our entire high performance, heavy-duty product line is designed with one purpose – to protect your bottom line. Our products help to make fleet equipment longer-lasting and more reliable, therefore operations can be more productive and profitable. We will continue to focus on new products that help improve efficiency and productivity of our customers.”

www.petro-canada.com

Special Tec AA 0W-16

Liqui Moly has launched its new Special Tec AA 0W-16.

“It is the lowest viscosity oil that we have ever launched,” says Sebastian Zelger, director Liqui Moly USA, when talking about the new Special Tec AA 0W-16. It is suitable for selected models from Honda, Lexus, Suzuki and Toyota.

It is mainly Japanese car manufacturers that stipulate a viscosity of 0W-16. However up until now, it is very uncommon outside of Japan. However, this is changing slowly. “0W-16 oils are still very much a niche product but, technologically, they are very interesting,” explains Sebastian Zelger. “This is why we are already producing it, even though the revenue earning potential is still low.” Special Tec AA 0W-16 meets the requirements for API SN Plus + RC and ILSAC GF-5 and is suitable for selected models of Honda, Lexus, Suzuki and Toyota.

The lower the oil viscosity, the less power the engine has to use to pump the oil. This lowers fuel consumption and emission levels accordingly. A low viscosity oil is one of the many tricks car manufacturers use to reduce emissions. A thicker viscosity 10W-40 used to be the most widely spread viscosity, today it is 5W-30 and increasingly more 0W-20. And now 0W-16 has been launched.

The challenge for oil manufacturers is to develop an oil that has a low viscosity on the one hand but also ensures the lubrication of the engine under extreme loads. The actual oil used in the motor oil cannot manage this because its viscosity is too low. It is the highly-developed additive packages which are mixed with the actual oil in the motor oil which keeps the engine lubricated.

The showcasing of the new Special Tec AA 0W-16 also sees a relaunch of the entire Special Tec AA series. This product line includes motor oils developed specifically for cars produced by American and Asian manufacturers. They all have improved, top-performing recipes and a new design. Sebastian Zelger: “We have the right oil for nearly every car, whether it is a European import, a domestic car or an Asian model.”

With around 4,000 items, Liqui Moly offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals.

www.liqui-moly.com

0W-16 motor oil

Wakefield Canada Inc. has introduced Castrol Edge 0W-16 to address those applications that now require this new grade, in both 1 litre and 208 litre drum package sizes. Driven principally by Japanese auto makers, SAE 0W-16 grade has emerged as a recommendation for the 2018 Toyota Camry in the 2.5-liter engine and for the 2018 Honda Fit.

As the automotive market continues to make moves to achieve gains in fuel economy, auto manufacturers are developing engines to operate on lighter viscosity engine oils. Lighter viscosity oils provide less internal resistance and are therefore able to deliver better fuel economy.

This movement can be seen today where, SAE 0W-20 is the fastest growing grade in Canada in support of maximizing fuel economy. More recently, manufacturers have started to embrace oils that are even lower in viscosity than SAE 0W-20.

This grade has been used in Japan for many years and, in turn, an extension to the Canadian market was anticipated.

At the same time the upcoming ILSAC GF-6 industry specifications will address the introduction of lighter viscosity-grade engine oils with a fuel economy test. It is expected that there will be a specific certification mark to distinguish these oils from historically “heavier” grades.

To address this growing need Wakefield Canada Inc. has introduced Castrol® Edge® 0W-16 to address those applications that now require this new grade, in both 1 litre and 208 litre drum package sizes. And just like all Castrol Edge products, Edge 0W-16 is API SN Plus certified to address the known problems of Low Speed Pre-Ignition.

www.wakefieldcanada.ca