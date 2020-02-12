Category Focus: Lighting

Headlight restoration wipes

Detour Auto has launched LensBoost, an all-new headlight restoration wipe, featuring a new applicator and formulation in retail-ready packaging. Super easy to use, you simply wipe both lenses with the ready-to-use applicator pad and let dry. It cures in under 15 minutes, bringing clarity and shine back to the lenses while forming a strong UV/weather protective coating that lasts up to two years.

www.detourauto.com

Lithium Ion Tactical Lights

Lithium Ion Tactical Lights from Schumacher will quickly start power sports vehicles, cars and trucks in emergencies. Powerful LED lights with multiple settings provide security in any weather condition. Battery clamps with Smart Cables protect the unit and vehicle battery. Fast charging 2.1A USB ports charge all USB devices. Durable aluminum alloy cases with metal end-caps provide years of rugged use. The Schumacher Electric Corporation Lithium Ion Tactical Jump Starter Light Series includes three units that combine two critical items every vehicle should have, rechargeable lights and a jump starter. The series offers 400, 800 and 1000 peak amps of power to get you back on the road quickly. The aluminum alloy case is durable, and the smart cable with battery clamps protects the unit and the vehicle’s battery. In addition, the multi-setting COB LED light has up to seven hours of run time. The series includes SL1391, SL1398, and SL1399.

www.batterychargers.com

LED Headlights

Philips new X-tremeUltinon LED headlights produce a brighter, bolder light that illuminates the road up to 200 percent brighter than traditional halogen headlights, delivering up to 6500 K arctic white light for high-end styling that is noticeably whiter.

The X-tremeUltinon LED headlights are equipped with Philips’ state of the art LED technology, a powerful bright light with superior light diffusion that puts the light precisely where drivers need it. The new products also have Safe Beam Technology, a uniform and accurate beam pattern with the right cut-off point to reduce nighttime glare.

“The new X-tremeUltinon LED headlights are a superior product with longer life and more durability that also brings a sense of style and sophistication to any vehicle,” said Chris McPhedran, National Sales Manager, Canadian Aftermarket, Lumileds. “Canada is the perfect place to launch this brighter, bolder product line.”

The X-tremeUltinon LED headlights last longer than traditional halogen headlights and are more durable than competing aftermarket LED headlights due to Philips’ AirCool and Airflux Technology that cools the headlights and fog lights. The products also have an IP65 enclosure that protects the lights and all components against dust and moisture.

Additionally, CANbus adapter kits are available to eliminate any flickering of the LED modules that can occur with today’s modern electrical systems. The adapters also turn off any dashboard “MIL light” warnings that can be triggered when converting to LED. These kits are virtually plug and play, and are installed between the LED HL conversion kit and the vehicle’s bulb harness.

Philips currently offers six SKUs including 9005, 9006, 9012 H4, H7 and H11 applications, which are compatible with many vehicle models.

www.automotivebulbfinder.com/philips/ca/

LED Search Light

Superior Signals, Inc. (SSI) is proud to announce the addition of a new LED search light to their already extensive product offering of LED worklights. The 80WRC series LED search light, with its ability to rotate horizontally 360°, is perfect for those odd jobs where the standard mounted worklight or search light just doesn’t cut it. This light is controlled by a remote, making it easier to operate while you are working.

The 80WRC series LED search light is available in white or black and each color option has the choice of flood or spot beam patterns. This 80 watt light has 16 LEDs, gives a light output of 3,145 Lumens, a 12-24 voltage range and comes with a 3 year limited warranty. It also has the following certifications: CE, RoHS and IP65, the remote controls are IP67 certified.

For more information on the 80WRC series LED search light please contact your sales representative at 800-447-3693 or visit our website www.superiorsignals.com.

Whatever your needs, SSI has the right light for the job. SSI serves OEM and aftermarket customers domestically and internationally by providing quality vehicle safety lighting and traffic control products for demanding on – and off – road markets. We offer an industry knowledgeable sales force and dedicated sales representatives to assist you in your product requirements for a variety of vehicle and equipment components. We have been providing quality products for over 45 years and our focus is your complete customer satisfaction.

www.superiorsignals.com

Auxiliary Headlamps

Hella has introduced new LED Rallye 4000 Metal and LED Rallye 3003 auxiliary headlamps succeed in combining function and design in one product. The highlight is the striking position light, the hexagonal contour of which, when the light is switched on, displays a characteristic lighting design during the day and at night. Available both as a “metal” version in black and as a “chromium” one. In order to ensure an optimum operating temperature of the LEDs, a horizontal cooling fin provides effective thermo management. Available as wide and lon-range illumination. And finally thanks to the multi-voltage function, these auxiliary headlamps are suitable for 12 and 24 Volt rated voltage.

www.hella.com