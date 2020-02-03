Category Focus: Fuel System

Fuel modules

VDO Fuel Modules from Continental’s OEM Direct Parts are genuine OEM parts direct from the manufacturer. They’re the same high-quality original equipment parts manufactured by Continental, affordably priced to keep shops competitive. Previously offered as ‘dealer only’ parts, these vehicle-specific fuel modules are competitively. They offer exceptional coverage for Audi, BMW, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Porsche, and Volkswagen applications.

www.usa.vdo.com

Gas can covers

DEI, thermal specialists trusted by grassroots and sportsmen racers, understands how excessive heat can reduce fuel efficiency. They now offer an easy and affordable solution with a full line of Reflective Fuel Can Covers to ensure longer fuel shelf life and performance.

Over time, race fuel degrades, especially if exposed to all day sun or excessive heat – which is why most race fuel manufacturers recommend limiting fuel’s exposure to the sun. Heat makes fuel less stable; will shorten the life of the fuel and reduce its potential for maximum combustion. DEI’s reflective fuel can covers, now available in six popular sizes, reflect radiant heat to keep fuel stable and fresh throughout the day – especially critical for new generation oxygenated fuels.

The dilemma is that most paddocks and pit areas require fuel to be stored outside. DEI’s Reflective Can Covers help protect a racer’s expensive investment in quality race fuel for optimum performance at the track.

Developed of lightweight, reflective material, the covers feature sewn-in pull tabs for quick and easy removal. Velcro® flaps provide a secure fit. Current size configurations include:

#010467, Reflective Round Cover (5 gallon)

#010471 Reflective Fuel Jug Cover (For 5 gallon VP square fuel jug)

#010484 Reflective Fuel Drum Cover (For 54 gallon metal fuel can)

#010489 Reflective Fuel Jug Cover (For 5 gallon VP plastic round jug)

#010498 Reflective Fuel Can Cover (For 11 gallon metal dump can)

#010033 Reflective Fuel Can Cover (For 5 gallon Scribner plastic square jug)

www.DesignEngineering.com

Turbo charger

TrakMotive says its new line of premium turbo chargers are manufactured and engineered to meet or exceed OEM manufacturer. All TrakMotive New Turbo Chargers are 100% brand new and are dynamic balance tested. The turbo vacuum-operated actuator diaphragm is designed to resist heat fatigue. They come with complete gasket kit for easy installation and pre-lube syringe to ensure proper lubricant protection during installation.

www.trakmotive.com

Carter Fuel Systems Expanding Lineup

Carter Fuel Systems has introduced 15 new product numbers for light vehicle applications consisting of fuel pump modules and hangers. As part of the company’s continual commitment to help their customers better serve motorists, these new part numbers expand Carter’s coverage by over 3.5 million vehicles for both import and domestic nameplates including the Ford Mustang, Ford Escape, Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota Siena and Mercedes-Benz GL450, among others.

“Carter is committed to delivering new product innovations and expanding coverage to meet ever-increasing market demands,” said Ryan Gernheuser, director of product management for Carter. “We continue to focus on superior coverage, exceptional quality and a positive customer experience.”

Carter is part of Trico Group, which serves the global automotive industry — original equipment and automotive aftermarket parts and systems — with category-leading product technologies including wipers/wiper systems, fuel pumps, water pumps, filters, spark plugs and lift supports.

www.carterfuelsystems.com

Turbochargers

BBB Industries has introduced Job-In-A-Box for its line of OE-TurboPower turbochargers. Turbochargers for class 1-3 applications will come as a complete JOB-IN-A-BOX, which includes all the necessary items required to complete the job based on application needs: gaskets, O-rings, studs and a syringe to pre-lubricate the turbocharger prior to installation.

“The goal of Job-In-A-Box is to provide the professional technician with a complete installation solution while also simplifying the ordering process,” said Stephen Albert, BBB’s senior product manager for turbochargers. “We know that each job is different by application, and with the professional technician in mind, we want to go the extra mile to provide them with all of the necessary items needed to get the job done right.”

BBB Industries, LLC is an industry leader in the remanufacturing of starters, alternators, hydraulic and air disc brake calipers, power steering products and turbochargers for the OEM, personal and commercial vehicle aftermarket industries.

www.bbbind.com

Fuel Pressure Relief Valve Cap Kit

Engine running rough from erratic fuel delivery? Dorman has released a new fuel pressure relief valve cap to replace leaking or fouled original parts. This kit includes new installation hardware and O-rings and has undergone testing to ensure proper fit and performance.

Engine running rough from erratic fuel delivery? The fuel pressure relief valve cap replaces a leaking or fouled original part. This kit includes new installation hardware and O-rings and has undergone testing to ensure proper fit and performance.

Direct replacement – this fuel pressure relief valve cap matches the fit and function of the original part to restore lost performance from corrosion and debris buildup in the fuel system

Durable materials – die-cast metal construction for a precise fit and reliable service

Complete kit – this fuel pressure relief valve cap includes new installation hardware and O-rings

Quality tested – has undergone testing to ensure proper fit and performance

www.dorman.com

Fuel management

Delphi Technologies showcased new innovations in its aftermarket fuel handling portfolio, demonstrating continued leadership in North America. The company expects to launch 300 new fuel handling part numbers by the end of 2019, including more than 70 first-to-market parts, and is targeting an additional 400 new parts in 2020. These expansions help Delphi Technologies customers stay on the leading edge of coverage in fuel handling parts no matter the vehicle that enters their garage.

Chad Smith, vice president, Aftermarket, North America, says, “We are committed to finding complete solutions to support our customers’ businesses. This means taking care of their parts, testing, and training needs all in one program. And this is particularly true for fuel handling.”

With more than 2,000 part numbers in its fuel handling program, Delphi Technologies customers can expect full sales coverage in this area. This year alone, the company increased its fuel handling offering by more than 10 percent with plans for a 20 percent increase in 2020.

The new numbers announced in 2019 include more than 70 first-to-market parts, strengthened by the company’s one hundred years of OE expertise. The portfolio includes fuel modules, gasoline direct injection (GDi) pumps, electric fuel pumps, hanger assemblies, mechanical fuel pumps, transfer units, fuel strainers, feed pumps, in-line solenoid pumps, and accessories.

These fuel handling parts boast new and more durable packaging featuring the Delphi Technologies brand with simplified labeling. Inside the box, a new pillow-pack inflated encapsulating sheath protects modules and hangers during shipping to lessen the risk of damage.

New fuel pump delivery module

Delphi Technologies unveiled its latest fuel pump delivery module at AAPEX, with cutting-edge improvements designed to increase longevity and reliability. Major upgrades include:

Longer wear-resistant lifespan: new carbon commutator and anodized aluminum pump components

Accurate and fast fuel level sender readings: button-style contacts with high conductivity, spring-loaded precious metals

Protected against corrosion: internal components are fully sealed with an overmolded armature

Protected against contaminants: high capacity synthetic mesh inlet filter

Electric blue cover, filter, and pump cap match the new Delphi Technologies brand and immediately signal Delphi Technologies quality.

“We’re proud of the stellar reputation our fuel handling program has earned, and we’re using our OE know-how to make a great product even better,” Smith says. “That’s why we’re giving our customers a sneak peek at our latest and greatest fuel pump module here at AAPEX, taking a mature product category in a fresh direction. Not only is it more durable, but it’s also instantly recognizable as a Delphi Technologies part thanks to the bright blue top.”

www.delphiaftermarket.com