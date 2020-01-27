Category Focus: Filters

Cabin air filters

Bosch High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Premium Cabin Air Filters are designed to clean the air that enters a vehicle through the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems – trapping fumes, pollen, dust and pollutants, and preventing them from entering the vehicle. Bosch HEPA Premium Cabin Air Filters have an efficiency rating of 99.97% at 0.3 microns.

www.BoschAutoParts.com

Wix Filters is continuing the success of the newly launched Wix XP Cabin Air Filter. The newly designed filter is built with premium Pur-Air technology and multi-layer protection that allows vehicle occupants to breathe cleaner air. The high-performance filtration category has seen tremendous growth with cabin air filters (25% CAGR) and high-premium oil filters (13% CAGR) leading the charge.

“Wix Filters recognizes the trends in our industry and the increased demand for filters has created a specific need for a product like the XP Cabin Air Filter,” said Donald Chilton, director of product management for Wix Filters. “We are proud of this product and the innovative technology that makes it stand out.”

The filter was designed to make vehicles safe havens for allergy sufferers, which count for 50 million people in the United States. The key innovations within the product include:

Particle filter layers that filter out nearly 100% of allergens like pollen and dust

Premium activated carbon layer that absorbs odors, gases and pollutants

Biofunctional layer that protects against odor-causing bacteria and mold growth

“Wix is constantly evolving and growing, learning the latest technology and enacting it in its products,” said Mike Lerch, brand manager for Wix Filters. “The XP Cabin Air Filter allows drivers and their passengers to breathe cleaner air, contributing to their overall wellness and wellbeing.”

Recommended replacement of the filter is every 12 months or 15,000 miles, but as always, WIX encourages drivers to refer to their owner’s manual for their specific vehicle recommendations.

www.wixfilters.com

Purolator has introduced new coverage for popular truck and SUV applications with PurolatorBOSS® Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness.

These new part numbers expand Purolator’s coverage by more than 6.5 million vehicles for both domestic and import nameplates that include popular models such as the Ford F150, Honda Civic, Honda Odyssey and Tesla Model 3.

In addition, Purolator is now offering a new point-of-sale (POS) display to drive consumer awareness and demand for PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness at automotive repair shops throughout the United States.

“With expanded coverage to meet increasing market demands, even more drivers on the road today can benefit from the innovative, advanced filtration offered by PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters with Febreze Freshness. We have an invaluable opportunity to educate customers on the importance of a premium cabin air filter before they make a purchase decision,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager at Mann+Hummel Purolator Filters. “This new POS display serves as a conversation starter, allowing auto service professionals to engage with customers about their product choice.”

New POS Display Designed to Educate Service Shop Customers

The POS display features a standalone, full-color design with impactful graphics and informative messaging about the key benefits of using PurolatorBOSS Premium Cabin Air Filters, which block and control odors, while preventing bacteria and mold growth on the filter.

Measuring 26” x 72” x 24”, the free-standing floor display is designed to be exhibited in automotive service shop lobbies or in retail stores. Assembly is quick and easy, and the compact display holds 20 part numbers within its small footprint.

www.pureoil.com

The Mahle CareMetix cabin air filters, from Mahle Aftermarket Inc., incorporate S5 broadband technology to protect against harmful and allergenic substances, while eliminating odors that conventional cabin air filters cannot.

CareMetix filters feature five layers of protection to eliminate odor, pollen, soot and fine particulates. The filters are constructed with S5 broadband technology that encompasses a high-performance particulate filter layer, a molecular layer, an engineered activated carbon layer, a bio-functional layer with activated carbon, and a protective layer.

Mahle CareMetix cabin air filters incorporate an anti-bacterial coating; removing harmful micro-organisms and preventing them from spreading throughout the filter material. CareMetix filters also remove mold spores and prevent mold build-up on the filter itself.

“When a vehicle is in operation, more than 3,500 cubic feet of air are swept into the cabin every hour. The only barrier against pollution is the filter in the ventilation system,” said Jon Douglas, president, Mahle Aftermarket Inc. “Since most people spend a lot of time in their car, installing Mahle CareMetix cabin air filters ensures that the air they breathe is both pleasant and healthy.”

www.mahle-aftermarket.com



Mercedes ProFilter

Although it’s said that too much power is never enough, the good folk at ITG know how accomplished the fearsome AMG range of V8 turbo engines have become. Devastatingly potent and almost effortless in forward propulsion, these cars as known for their rear wheel drive, slightly unhinged savagery. Generally enthusiast-owned, they’re cars that are primed for further modification to extract even more excitement from this ferocious duo of Stuttgart / Affalterbach favourites.

Hence the development of HMP-939, a drop in ProFilter that promises to deliver the intake charge to benefit the entire rev range. Suitable for the 2013 on W222 and V222 (S63 AMG) and the W213 / S213 (E63 AMG) with the 5.5-litre turbocharged V8 (M157 engine) onboard.

Fitting a ProFiler is a straightforward job that’s easily achievable at home using basic hand tools, this reticulated foam intake kit makes all of the difference to air flow and filtration preventing particles from entering the engine while providing free flowing intake air that is chilled and filtered to perfection.

Owners of the above vehicle(s) can now benefit from ITG’s decades of induction expertise, with the firm having announced the continued expansion of its ProFilter range to cater to the most diverse range of vehicles. Aside from the increase in power, there are improvements with throttle response and a pleasing, yet unobtrusive increase in intake noise as the filter is still contained within the factory airbox.

A specially created reticulated polyester foam blend optimised for high-performance applications, Tri-Foam is the material of choice for all ITG filters thanks to its multifaceted abilities. These include maximised air-flow without a corresponding drop-off in pressure, enhanced cleaning efficiency with a proven ability to trap common airborne contaminants, and impressive dust load-up tolerance. The latter ensures that ITG ProFilters can absorb a large amount of fine dust without reducing air flow capacity or efficiency. This dust load-up tolerance remains a firm reason why ITG stick with the reticulated foam construction technique, with each filter lovingly put together by hand thanks to a workforce of certified petrolheads.

Tri-Foam’s abilities stem from its advanced construction, with varying thicknesses of finer or coarser foams utilised for different applications. This in turn gives ITG huge flexibility and allows ITG’s engineers to tailor filters to set fitments, maximising efficiency and performance. Tri-Foam filters consist of a stainless-steel wire mesh, a coarse outer-layer (designed to both prevent ingress from foreign bodies and straighten airflow), a medium grade mid-layer to trap most of the harmful dirt, and a fine inner layer, the last line of defence against minute, particle sized contaminants.

What’s more, because it uses the very latest adhesive technologies to bond the foam layers, ITG filter assemblies are totally resistant to water, fumes, oils and fuels – including the exotic brews used in racing.

The Profilter’s ability to filter down to a particle level is highly significant, both from a performance perspective and the continued health of Mercedes’ seriously lusty petrol engines.

ITG has been at the vanguard of filtration and induction technology for decades now, with a burgeoning motorsport program which sees it tasked with supplying some of the front running teams in series as diverse as F1, the BTCC and the WRC. Being involved with said championships means ITG is privy to all manner of hard-won data, the kind that’s proved invaluable both when it comes to developing new fitment options and finessing existing ones. This ensures that ITG hardware doesn’t merely look the part, it contributes to enhanced levels of filtration and a smooth, restriction-free induction tract, all borne from its commitment to motor racing. As a first step to building the rear wheel shredding ability of these AMG big hitters, there’s no need to look elsewhere.

www.itgairfilters.com

Filter Catalogue

Premium Guard has just released its newest and most comprehensive automotive filter catalogue to date in an easy-to-use, aggregated year/make/model format. Over 100 new part numbers have been added covering late model applications along with expanded coverage for older vehicles.

Premium Guard’s new full line catalog has been designed with a new layout, which presents all related products in a convenient year/make/model format, so product applications can be quickly and easily searched to perform the complete job with all parts needed. This represents an innovative approach in offering the professional installer comprehensive information in one section per application.

The new 2020 Premium Guard print catalog was designed following the same concept as its online “Look-Up” at www.PGFilters.com, as well as the PG Filter mobile App for smartphones and tablets. Both can provide comprehensive filters and ancillary parts searched by application. These online look-ups are updated daily to ensure the industry’s latest, most up-to-date application information.

Premium Guard’s 976-page catalog includes over 2,000 part numbers covering oil, air, cabin, fuel, and transmission filters, as well as drain plugs and washers. The oil filter housing caps were added to the online edition only at this point. This provides the installer all of the parts needed to complete the job right, the first time. It also features over 50 pages of technical bulletins. All vehicle application listings are presented in a convenient trilingual format.

The announcement was made by John Etheridge, Director of Product Management at PGI, who noted, “We’re excited about the 2020 Premium Guard application guide. We believe it is an ideal tool for the professional technician as it contains application coverage for five different filter categories, plus drain plugs, all in one place. It also includes Premium Guard’s exclusive extended life filters, which are designed for vehicles with recommended extended drain intervals that require synthetic oil. And for customers who prefer to gather their cataloging information electronically, Premium Guard updates our web site (www.PGFilters.com) and our smartphone app every single day.”

Headquartered in New York City, Premium Guard Inc. (PGI) is an industry leading supplier of complete solutions and products to all segments of automotive aftermarket. PGI offers a platform for a turnkey private label solution, including product and packaging design, engineering, quality control, supply chain management, distribution, logistics, marketing, and professional field support.

www.PGFilters.com