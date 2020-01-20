CATEGORY FOCUS: Equipment

Parts Washer

CRC Industries has introduced the new CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO bioremediating parts washer. Billed as the industry’s first portable, storable bioremediating parts washer, it is specially designed to tackle the toughest parts cleaning jobs without using harmful solvents. Its portability allows for easy use on the go or in the shop, which makes it an ideal parts cleaner for small repair facilities or the home garage.

The newest model in the CRC SmartWasher line of parts washers, the BenchtopPRO is a self-contained, bioremediating parts washer that is as effective as solvent-based parts washers but safer for the user and the environment. It does not use hazardous chemicals and employs a powerful, water-based degreasing solution to clean parts, along with naturally-occurring microorganisms to break down and convert oil, grease, and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The process of bioremediation makes the BenchtopPRO a self-cleaning system and allows the degreasing solution to be used over and over again.

The CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO utilizes CRC’s proprietary BT5 degreasing solution that is non-toxic, non-flammable and does not irritate the skin. MicroPRO Packs are added to the BT5 solution to facilitate the bioremediation process. These packs contain microbes, which break down the contaminants that have been washed off the dirty parts, keeping the BT5 solution clean and able to be reused repeatedly without being drained from the unit. Additionally, this eliminates the need to purchase new solvents or pay for solvent disposal as required with traditional solvent-based parts washers.

ADAS calibration

For shops to add Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensor calibration to the services they offer, they must have the right equipment on hand. The new John Bean EZ-ADAS system is the perfect solution for shops to expand their business by servicing ADAS-equipped vehicles.

“There are several causes for why a car would need ADAS recalibration. Some are evident, such as replacing a windshield, but even repairs like wheel alignments, tire size changes or changed suspension angles can influence the ability of the vehicle to perform correctly,” said Jeff Szuba, vice president of sales for John Bean. “ADAS systems are becoming increasingly common in newer vehicles and will continually gain more ground in the industry, and John Bean has the solution to help shops calibrate and service these advanced vehicle systems.”

The John Bean EZ-ADAS system features a unique centerline setup process that is highly accurate and easy to operate, including all the required hardware and target components to cover a wide range of makes and models that simplify the repair process and eliminates the need for expensive tools. John Bean EZ-ADAS easily integrates with a shop’s processes, working with existing alignment equipment and diagnostic scan tools with ADAS coverage.

“An investment in this comprehensive calibration system is a wise choice for shops evaluating new equipment purchases. It not only allows shops to compete more effectively in today’s advanced repair environment, but it also lets them expand services offered and perform more of these profitable jobs quickly, easily and accurately,” said Szuba.

ADAS Calibration

New vehicles are coming equipped with more and more ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) features. While these drivers’ aids or safety systems provide many benefits to vehicle owners, they present many challenges to shops servicing these vehicles unless they have the right equipment on hand. The new Hofmann® EZ-ADAS system is the ideal solution for shops that want to add ADAS sensor calibration to the services they offer and expand their business by servicing ADAS-equipped vehicles.

ADAS sensors require recalibration if the position of the sensors are disturbed in any way. While services like repairing a bumper or a sensor replacement can be obvious, other services like wheel alignment, suspension angle adjustments or a simple tire change may not be evident, resulting in inadequate system communication, causing ADAS to operate improperly and leading to a malfunction of the vehicle.

With ADAS becoming increasingly more common in newer vehicles and the need for sensor calibration growing exponentially, Hofmann EZ-ADAS can help shops service these advanced vehicle systems, providing a more complete service experience to their customers.

Featuring a unique centerline setup process that is highly accurate and easy to operate, the space-saving Hofmann EZ-ADAS system includes all the required hardware and target components that cover a wide range of makes and models. EZ-ADAS simplifies the calibration process, eliminates the need for expensive tools and integrates easily into a shop’s current environment, working with existing alignment equipment and diagnostic scan tools with ADAS coverage.

Bench lathe

Hunter is proud to unveil the new BL Series bench lathe at the 2019 SEMA Show, Nov. 5-8, in Hunter’s Booth (South Hall, #41013). The BL Series bench lathe adds new capabilities to the same industry-leading quality in previous generations.

The BL Series lathe features patented Anti-Chatter Technology (ACT) that eliminates the buildup of vibration (chatter) that can occur when machining rotors at a fixed speed. This technology provides the smoothest possible rotor finish without the use of chatter bands or other unnecessary devices.

Additionaly, The BL Series features optional Digi-Cal, which helps technicians quickly verify rotor thickness and accurately determine cut depth for a perfect one-cut pass.

With Hunter’s latest bench lathe, technicians can provide faster service by changing from rotors to drums in seconds. Spindle speed adjustment can be achieved with a push of a button.

