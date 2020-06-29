Category Focus: Engine Parts

Recently released products in the Engine Parts space include remanufactured ABS control modules from Dorman; new turbo oil feed pipes from CRP Automotive; timing chain water pump kits from Cloyes; new light duty turbos from PurePower; and thermostat hoses from Rein.

Thermostat Hoses

CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive thermostat hoses (Part Nos. CHU0457, CHU0465, CHU0484) as upgrade replacements for a range of popular BMW models. These Rein Automotive thermostat hoses feature an upgraded metal connector that is pre-mounted to the hose to save technicians time on the installation and improve overall reliability.

“The OE hose comes equipped with a plastic connector that has a tendency to become brittle and lead to failures,” explains David Hirschhorn, CRP Automotive brand director. “We designed these thermostat hoses using more robust metal connectors to improve service life and give technicians more peace of mind when completing the installation.”

Rein Automotive thermostat hoses are available for BMW models including 128I, 135I, 323I, 325I/325XI, 328I, 328XI, 330I/330XI, 335I, 335IS, 335XI 525I/252XI, 528I, 528XI, 530I/530XI, 1-Series M, and Z4 from 2006 to 2013. The line delivers coverage for over 880,000 VIO in the United States and Canada.

Additionally, Rein Automotive offers the metal connector separately, if only the fitting needs to be replaced during service (Part No. CHC0609).

Light-duty turbos

PurePower Technologies (PPT) has added 23 premium-quality, new light-duty turbo part numbers for the aftermarket. These new offerings increase the company’s turbo products across high-volume makes and models delivering power, reliability and efficiency for light-duty diesel engines that meet or exceed OE specifications.

PurePower now offers a total of 30 turbo part numbers including the recent addition of the 2007-2012 Dodge 6.7L to the lineup. The next release featuring 2013-2018 Dodge 6.7L turbos will be in April, followed by two more releases later this year to round out the company’s light-duty turbo lineup.

All PPT turbos undergo rigorous end-of-line testing as a full assembly ensuring the industry’s best performance and highest efficiency output, while meeting the strictest automotive quality system standards.

“These high-precision diesel turbochargers continue our long-term growth strategy of offering only the highest-quality turbos to the aftermarket, leveraging our OE heritage and best-in-class remanufacturing processes,” said Greg Butler, managing director, PurePower Technologies. “We are excited to offer an expanded product line of new and remanufactured turbos that are positioned to be the optimal choice for the customer’s diesel engine investment.”

Timing Chain Water Pump Kit

Cloyes has announced the expansion of its timing chain water pump kit product line. The three new kits from Cloyes are for Nissan, Infiniti, and Suzuki 3.5-liter and 4.0-liter V6 engine applications, including 2002 – 2019 350Z, Altima, Equator, G35, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Quest, Xterra, and more. These kits provide coverage for 3 million vehicles-in-operation (VIO) in North America.

Designed for the replacement of worn or damaged timing chains, tensioners, sprockets, guides, and water pumps, Cloyes timing chain water pump kits provide professional technicians and do-it-yourself customers with a complete repair solution.

“The Cloyes engineering and product development team is excited to continue our water pump development program,” said Jason Thompson, vice president of engineering and product development for Cloyes. “With water pumps failing more frequently than timing chains, we continue to follow our complete kit strategy and give our customers the opportunity to replace these components concurrently, which can reduce comebacks and additional labor fees for the consumer.”

Cloyes water pumps are tested in a full operational RPM range with eight different test parameters, including torque, flow, outlet pressure, temperature, inlet pressure, axis power, efficiency, and lift.

Timing chain-driven water pumps should always be replaced at the same time as the timing chain to reduce warranties, customer comebacks, and preserve long-term system performance. Water pump replacement rates are nearly eight times higher than timing chain replacement rates, according to the Auto Care Association.

“While many repair manuals suggest replacing only the water pump or tensioner on these applications, Cloyes always recommends replacing all related components to ensure a trouble-free repair,” added Thompson.

Cloyes in 2019 unveiled its timing chain water pump kit line with the launch of kits for General Motors (GM) 2.0, 2.2, and 2.4-liter Ecotec engines that cover nearly 10 million VIO in North America.

Turbo Oil Feed Pipes

CRP Automotive now offers Rein Automotive Turbo Oil Feed Pipes (CRP P/N TFP0326) for popular Audi and VW applications. Rein Automotive Turbo Oil Feed Pipes are designed as direct-fit replacements to ensure easy and trouble-free installation.

Designed to restore optimal performance and withstand the rigorous demands of turbo cooling systems, Rein Turbo Oil Feed Pipes are manufactured with premium ContiTech hoses to help prevent premature failures. The pipes are built to resist excessive heat, oil, and ozone, which can break down the rubber hosing.

Rein Automotive Turbo Oil Feed Pipes are available for Audi A3, A3 Quatro, Q3, Q3 Quatro, TT, and TT Quatro model years 2008-2018, as well as Volkswagen Beetle, CC, EOS, Golf, GTI, Jetta, Passat, Passat CC, Tiguan, and Tiguan Limited model years 2012-2018.

CRP Automotive provides everything needed for a complete installation, including all necessary hardware and seals, saving time and additional costs.

The Rein Automotive undercar program features easy lookup on CRP’s online application catalog that can be accessed through the CRP Automotive or Rein Automotive brand websites,

Remanufactured ABS control modules

Remanufactured ABS control modules can be hard to find when there aren’t enough cores to rebuild. That’s why Doman produces this 100%-new ABS module for popular Chevy and GMC pickups. This Dorman OE FIX features a thicker circuit board for greater durability than a remanufactured original equipment module and uses a faster processor for better performance.

ABS Control Module For Chevrolet and GMC Models

Original equipment ABS modules on certain vehicles often wear out and warp, causing electrical shorts in the control board. This Dorman OE FIX module is newly manufactured and completely redesigned for greater durability.

Upgraded replacement This ABS control module features a thicker control board and faster microprocessor for better stopping performance

Application specific Designed to replace failure-prone original modules on certain vehicle model years

Rigorously tested This module has undergone thorough validation and certification processes to ensure performance

