Category Focus: Chemicals

Electronic contact cleaner

Penray, Inc. has introduced its new Professional Contact Cleaner for precision removal of harmful deposits and debris from electronic components. This Professional Contact Cleaner, p/n 7017, provides powerful cleaning action for sensitive equipment.

The new contact cleaner is said to be especially good for cleaning electronic equipment such as printed circuit boards as found in Electronic Control Modules (ECMs) and elsewhere. It is also an excellent product for cleaning electronic equipment in a wide variety of applications, including printed circuit boards, tape heads, and even PC electronics.

Penray 7017 effectively removes oil, dirt, condensation, and other residue. It is safe to use on most of the materials found in electronics, including plastics, metal, and rubber. It evaporates quickly and leaves no residue after application. It should not be used on energized circuits. It is 50-state VOC compliant and, like most Penray products, has been developed, blended, and manufactured in the U.S.

This new product is perfectly suited to periodic maintenance, especially for electronics that must function in hostile environments. Regular cleaning helps extend the service life of costly components and helps prevent failures that can be expensive and inconvenient.

Used in conjunction with abrasive pads, Penray 7017 can remove carbon deposits and corrosion that can cause devices to fail or provide erroneous readings. By regularly measuring resistance, users can observe significant increases or decreases in ohm readings that can indicate imminent failure. Regular cleaning can help prevent such failures.

According to William Nonnamaker, Sr. VP of Sales and Marketing for Penray, this new product is an important service tool for many industries. “Our new Professional Contact Cleaner will prove valuable in automotive and heavy-duty service markets, where electronics are increasingly common,” notes Nonnamaker. “It is also ideal for use in any industrial environment. Service providers know that oils, condensation, and debris can compromise the function of electronic devices. Often a quick cleaning will restore function and prevent future failures. So, this product represents a quick and economical solution to current and future problems

Penray 7017 Professional Contact Cleaner is provided in 13.5 oz. aerosol cans.

Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid

Bar’s Leaks has introduced Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak, the industry’s first hydraulic manual clutch fluid formulated with a stop leak additive to seal leaks while improving performance and increasing clutch life.

Leaks in the clutch master cylinder, slave cylinder and hose/connections can lead to drivability issues. New Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak (P/N 1350) reconditions seals and O-rings to stop these leaks and prevent new ones. Its full synthetic formula provides trouble-free, smooth shifting in any hydraulic clutch application, and can be used in place of regular clutch fluid.

“If a vehicle has a clutch slave cylinder that is leaking, it won’t take long before the fluid gets into the clutch disc and ruins it,” says Clay Parks, vice president of development for Bar’s Leaks. “Topping off the clutch fluid with our product will stop leaks and help prevent major damage.”

Common signs of a clutch fluid leak are difficulty shifting or grinding noises while shifting, clutch pedal staying close to the floor, and dirty or low clutch fluid.

Bar’s Leaks Hydraulic Manual Clutch Fluid with Stop Leak stops small leaks (adding fluid once per month) and medium leaks (adding fluid once per week). It is dyed green to make it easier to see when the leak has stopped, and when it has mixed with the rest of the clutch fluid. It works with all hydraulic clutch applications and is safe for any clutch system that uses 3 and 4 fluid.

Brake Fluid

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers its ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid as an ideal brake fluid replacement for DOT 4 fluid in ESP, ABS, and ASR systems. The low-viscosity texture of ATE SL.6 allows electronic brake systems to react more quickly for improved safety.

Continental’s Original ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid incorporates high-quality additives to help provide excellent protection against rust and corrosion, so the brakes are more durable and resistant. ATE SL.6 delivers excellent application coverage for the advanced braking systems used in all makes of high-end vehicles.

Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, noted that in addition to ATE SL.6, Continental also offers ATE SL Brake Fluid for hydraulic brake and clutch systems and ATE TYP 200 Brake Fluid for racing applications.

Parts Cleaner

CRC Industries, Inc. has introduced a new premium formula to its line of eco-friendly OzzyJuice® degreasing solutions for the SmartWasher Bioremediating Parts Washing System.

Designed to work exclusively in the SmartWasher system, OzzyJuice SW-X1 was developed to meet the requirements of facilities cleaning the toughest burnt-on carbon, diesel exhaust fluid, and heavy-duty greases such as tacky open gear and driveshaft coupling greases. The powerful, water-based SW-X1 provides the same unique core benefits of all OzzyJuice® degreasing solutions; it contains only eco-friendly ingredients and is non-flammable, non-hazardous, safer for employees and better for the environment.

Automotive technicians testing the product noted that SW-X1 “excelled at cleaning diesel parts,” removing diesel exhaust fluid from machinery and equipment, and lifting off burnt-on carbon from metal surfaces. SW-X1 provides superior performance for a variety of automotive applications including cleaning engine and exhaust components, transmission bell housings, and wheel hub assemblies, and also removing axle grease and brake dust.

OzzyJuice is one of three essential components that make the CRC SmartWasher® Bioremediating Parts Washing System a powerful, cost-effective, and safer choice for employees and the environment when compared to traditional solvent-based parts washers.

Along with the CRC SmartWasher parts washer and OzzyJuice degreasing solution, the system includes an OzzyMat filter that’s impregnated with a proprietary blend of oil-eating microbes. These naturally-occurring microorganisms break down and convert oil, grease, and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The natural process of bioremediation makes the SmartWasher a self-cleaning system and allows the OzzyJuice to be used over and over again. Shops that use the CRC SmartWasher do not have the hassle of changing or hauling away cleaning fluid, the ongoing purchase of solvents, or handling of hazardous waste and costly hazardous waste-removal contracts.

In addition to SW-X1, CRC offers seven other OzzyJuice formulations designed to address specific cleaning needs. The formulations include SW-1, SW-3, SW-4, SW-6, SW-7, SW-8, and SW-LF.

The versatile CRC SmartWasher is designed to handle a wide range of professional cleaning applications across many industries – from automotive, fleet, bicycle and marine, to manufacturing, agriculture, construction, and military operations.

