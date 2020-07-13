Category Focus: Chemicals and Additives

Recently released products in the Chemicals and Additive space include brake lube from Continental ATE; new PAG oil from Mahle; a ceramic detailer from Meguiar’s; and an SAE 0W-20 motor oil from Liqui Moly.

New oil for Jaguar and Land Rover

The trend for ever less viscous motor oils as a contribution to lower fuel consumption and emissions can be found in all car markets. The German oil and additive specialist Liqui Moly has launched in North America a new oil just for Jaguar and Land Rover: Special Tec LR 0W-20.

Special Tec LR 0W-20 is officially approved by Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. This STJLR 51.5122 approval is required in the latest gasoline engines in Jaguars and Land Rovers. “0W-20 is a particularly low viscosity motor oil,” says Oliver Kuhn, deputy head of the oil laboratory at Liqui Moly. The engineers at Jaguar and Land Rover use this as one of many approaches to reduce consumption and minimize emissions. A thin oil can be more easily pumped and has less inside resistance. This means the engine loses less performance. Oliver Kuhn: “The challenge is for such a thin oil to still reliably lubricate the engine even under extreme load.”

Special Tec LR 0W-20 is a special development exclusively for Jaguar and Land Rover. “The two brands used to simply follow the oil specifications of the former owner Ford, but since 2014 they have gone their own way here, which takes them ever further away from Ford,” says Oliver Kuhn. “That’s why Special Tec LR 0W-20 is not suitable for any other models.”

Alongside ever less viscous oils, this is the second trend: Ever more specialized oils with ever smaller areas of use. In other words: The variety of oil types will continue to rise and therefore it will become more and more difficult for garages and car drivers to keep it all straight. The free online oil guide by Liqui Moly at www.liqui-moly.us offers light in the dark. Just enter the make, model and engine to immediately view a list of the right oils.

Ceramic detailer

Meguiar’s has introduced an exciting addition to their Hybrid Ceramic line of products, Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Detailer. This advanced formula puts a whole new twist on what a spray detailer can deliver by gently and quickly removing light dust and contaminants while leaving behind a layer of hybrid, Si02 ceramic protection that beads water like crazy.

Meguiar’s has been making amazing detailers for a while now, but none like this one! As you would expect from a traditional detailer, it contains lubricants that help to buffer the surface when removing light contaminants between regular washings and wax applications. However, their chemists have figured out a way to infuse this with Si02 technology to leave behind Hybrid Ceramic protection by just spraying on and wiping off. It’s the ideal choice for maintaining pre-existing Hybrid Ceramic Protection created by Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Wax or Meguiar’s Hybrid Ceramic Liquid Wax, but it can also be used to strengthen any wax, sealant or coating of choice. When done, paint is left with a slick finish, increased shine and a boost in water beading protection.

Meguiars Hybrid Ceramic Detailer comes in a 24 oz. bottle.

PAG compressor oil

Multibrand workshops often face challenges during the AC service when it comes to keeping a multitude of different PAG compressor oils in stock. Because of their hygroscopic properties, they soon absorb water when opened or improperly stored and must then be disposed of. PAO 68 oil from MAHLE is a far more practical and cost-effective solution for workshops. It’s suitable for many types of compressor, nonhygroscopic, and compatible with numerous other lubricants and refrigerants. Reliable lubrication of the air conditioning compressor is thus guaranteed whenever this product is used.

During manufacture, special additives are added to the base PAO (polyalphaolefin) to ensure the oil’s outstanding characteristics. As a result, PAO 68 oil from MAHLE is a unique combination of highly refined synthetic oil and performance-enhancing additives.

PAO 68 oil is also compatible with many other lubricants and refrigerants. When used in combination with PAG oil and refrigerants, it can be mixed with other oils as required, but only to a certain extent. Its molecular structure and density mean that it separates out again when it settles. This means that PAO 68 oil doesn’t form permanent bonds, with the result that the necessary viscosity of the oils is maintained and changes to their overall viscosity are excluded. In view of these characteristics, PAO 68 oil can be used both when topping up and when changing the system’s entire oil volume.

“Of course, we also offer PAG oils in all the usual grades for those workshops that specifically ask for them. But one thing’s certain: we’ve yet to observe any disadvantages when changing from PAG oils to PAO 68 oil in practical use. So, the advantages of making the switch are clearly evident as far as workshops are concerned,” says Olaf Henning, Corporate Executive Vice President and General Manager MAHLE Aftermarket.

Simplified storage is not the only benefit of MAHLE’s PAO 68 compressor oil’s nonhygroscopic nature. When used on its own, humidity-related problems, such as the icing up of components or the formation of acids, can also be combated. In comparison with conventional oils, PAO 68 oil thus offers considerably improved possible uses, protects against wear, and ensures the proper function of the air conditioning compressor.

Brake lube

ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant Prevents Squealing and Extends Caliper Service Life

Continental, a global supplier of brake systems and components, now offers its performance proven ATE Plastilube Brake Lubricant to the North American market. Formulated to effectively reduce brake pad noise, ATE Plastilube also provides long-lasting protection against corrosion for caliper guide surfaces including caliper slide pins and the areas between the piston and backing plate. ATE Plastilube is designed to improve brake service life and reduce maintenance frequency.

ATE Plastilube helps keep all moving brake parts lubricated and operating smoothly in all weather conditions. The popular lubricant is non-corrosive and compatible with all metals and most O-ring materials.

To extend brake caliper and pad service life, ATE Plastilube can be used on the point of contact between the ‘ears’ of the brake pads and the caliper guide. These areas of metal to metal contact can become contaminated with rust, salt, and road grime, limiting the movement of the pad within the guide, causing reduced function and noise.

Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, notes, “Many of our professional technician and import specialist customers have been asking us to make ATE Plastilube available in North America. We’ve heard them, and are delighted to be able to make it available!”

