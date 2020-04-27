Category Focus: Chemicals

Recently released products in the automotive chemicals space include a new tacky grease from Lucas Oil; automotive transmission fluid from CRP ; a new parts washer from CRC; brake fluid from ATE; and electronic contact cleaner from Penray.

Electronic contact cleaner

Penray, Inc. has introduced its new Professional Contact Cleaner for precision removal of harmful deposits and debris from electronic components. This Professional Contact Cleaner, p/n 7017, provides powerful cleaning action for sensitive equipment.

This new contact cleaner is an especially good choice for cleaning electronic equipment such as printed circuit boards as found in Electronic Control Modules (ECMs) and elsewhere. It is also an excellent product for cleaning electronic equipment in a wide variety of applications, including printed circuit boards, tape heads, and even PC electronics.

Penray 7017 effectively removes oil, dirt, condensation, and other residue. It is safe to use on most of the materials found in electronics, including plastics, metal, and rubber. It evaporates quickly and leaves no residue after application. It should not be used on energized circuits. It is 50-state VOC compliant and, like most Penray products, has been developed, blended, and manufactured in the U.S.

This new product is perfectly suited to periodic maintenance, especially for electronics that must function in hostile environments. Regular cleaning helps extend the service life of costly components and helps prevent failures that can be expensive and inconvenient.

Used in conjunction with abrasive pads, Penray 7017 can remove carbon deposits and corrosion that can cause devices to fail or provide erroneous readings. By regularly measuring resistance, users can observe significant increases or decreases in ohm readings that can indicate imminent failure. Regular cleaning can help prevent such failures.

According to William Nonnamaker, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Penray, this new product is an important service tool for many industries. “Our new Professional Contact Cleaner will prove valuable in automotive and heavy-duty service markets, where electronics are increasingly common,” said Nonnamaker “It is also ideal for use in any industrial environment. Service providers know that oils, condensation, and debris can compromise the function of electronic devices. Often a quick cleaning will restore function and prevent future failures. So, this product represents a quick and economical solution to current and future problems

Penray 7017 Professional Contact Cleaner is provided in 13.5 oz. aerosol cans.

www.Penray.com

Brake Fluid

Continental Commercial Vehicles & Aftermarket offers its ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid as an ideal brake fluid replacement for DOT 4 fluid in ESP, ABS, and ASR systems. The low-viscosity texture of ATE SL.6 allows electronic brake systems to react more quickly for improved safety.

Continental’s Original ATE SL.6 Brake Fluid incorporates high-quality additives to help provide excellent protection against rust and corrosion, so the brakes are more durable and resistant. ATE SL.6 delivers excellent application coverage for the advanced braking systems used in all makes of high-end vehicles.

Dan Caciolo, Head of Product Management for Continental Independent Aftermarket Powertrain & Brake Systems, noted that in addition to ATE SL.6, Continental also offers ATE SL Brake Fluid for hydraulic brake and clutch systems and ATE TYP 200 Brake Fluid for racing applications.

www.ate-na.com

Parts washer

CRC Industries, Inc., a leading global manufacturer of specialty products and formulations for maintenance and repair professionals and do-it-yourselfers, and the maker of CRC Brakleen, the #1 selling brake parts cleaner worldwide, has introduced the new CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO bioremediating parts washer. As the industry’s first portable, storable bioremediating parts washer, this innovative and award-winning tool is specially designed to tackle the toughest parts cleaning jobs without using harmful solvents. Plus, its portability allows for easy use on the go or in the shop, which makes it an ideal parts cleaner for small repair facilities or the home garage.

The newest model in the CRC SmartWasher line of parts washers, the BenchtopPRO is a self-contained, bioremediating parts washer that is as effective as solvent-based parts washers but safer for the user and the environment. It does not use hazardous chemicals and employs a powerful, water-based degreasing solution to clean parts, along with naturally-occurring microorganisms to break down and convert oil, grease, and carbon-based contaminants into water and CO2. The process of bioremediation makes the BenchtopPRO a self-cleaning system and allows the degreasing solution to be used over and over again. The CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO utilizes CRC’s proprietary BT5 degreasing solution that is non-toxic, non-flammable, and does not irritate the skin. MicroPRO Packs are added to the BT5 solution to facilitate the bioremediation process. These packs contain microbes that break down the contaminants that have been washed off the dirty parts, keeping the BT5 solution clean and able to be reused repeatedly without being drained from the unit. This eliminates the need to purchase new solvent or pay for solvent disposal as required with traditional solvent-based parts washers.

The BenchtopPRO can be stored both flat and upright, making it ideal for small shops and compact garages. The unit’s innovative design features a powerful recirculating pump that delivers ample cleaning fluid to a valve-controlled flow-through brush and a lid that conveniently flips out to become a built-in drying tray.

The versatile CRC SmartWasher BenchtopPRO is designed to handle a wide range of home and professional cleaning applications including auto, motorcycle and motorsports maintenance and repairs, as well as small engines, household and outdoor equipment, bike repair, and boat maintenance. The BenchtopPRO is backed by a 2-year warranty and comes as a kit complete with the parts washer, degreasing solution and MicroPRO Packs.

www.BenchtopPro.com

Automatic Transmission Fluid

CRP Automotive, a leading source of OE-quality replacement and service parts, has introduced a new and advanced line of Pentosin automatic transmission fluids (ATFs) for domestic, European, and Asian vehicles. Available for popular models that utilize ZF and Aisin AW automatic transmissions, CRP Automotive offers Pentosin ATF 5, Pentosin ATF 6, Pentosin ATF 8, Pentosin ATF 9, and Pentosin ATF 44.

Pentosin ATFs are specially formulated to meet the individual design and technical requirements of specific transmission types. They utilize low viscosity technology to ensure smooth and quiet shifting, while enhanced lubrication helps to maintain an optimum shear stability in all conditions.

Application coverage includes: ATF 5 for ZF 4 and 5 HP: Audi / VW, BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes, Porsche; ATF 6 for ZF 6 HP: Audi / VW, BMW, Bentley, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati; ATF 8 for ZF 8 HP: Audi / VW, BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover, Chrysler; and ATF 9 for ZF 9 HP: BMW, Honda.

In addition, application coverage for ATF 44 includes Audi / VW, BMW / MINI, Chrysler, Daihatsu, Ford, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Isuzu, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Suzuki, and Toyota vehicles.

Pentosin ATFs are all offered in 1 liter and 5 litre sizes.

www.crpautomotive.com

Red “N” Tacky Grease

Lucas Oil Red “N” Tacky Grease, now available in an easy-to-grip aerosol spray can, provides a high-quality grease for automotive, agricultural, and industrial uses. Red “N” Tacky Grease has a host of possible applications and is specially formulated to withstand extreme conditions. Smooth and tacky, this red grease is fortified with rust and oxidation inhibitors that complement its water resistance, washout properties, excellent mechanical stability and long storage life.

“The Lucas Oil Red ‘N’ Tacky Grease was developed with some very harsh and extreme conditions in mind,” said Greg Hewgill, Technical Director, Lucas Oil Products. “Its unique formula enables it to continue providing protection and lubrication throughout a wide range of temperatures, resist rust and corrosion, and has received the highest rating (GB-LC) given for chassis and wheel bearing grease by the National Lubricating Grease Institute (NLGI).”

Able to resist extreme pressure, Lucas Red “N” Tacky Grease is formulated with a precise amount of additives that give it a Timken OK Load that exceeds many competitors’ products, ensuring its ability to withstand heavy loads for extended periods of time.

Lucas Oil Red “N” Tacky Grease is now available at AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, NAPA Auto Parts, CarQuest, Advance Auto Parts and more!

www.LucasOil.com