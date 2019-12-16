CATEGORY FOCUS: Chassis

Trakmotive has introduced 85 new part numbers, providing over 10 million application opportunities. The new numbers include CV axles, drive shafts, CV intermediate shafts, and window regulators. They cover 10.6 million vehicles in operation on North American roads.

Chassis parts

ZF Aftermarket has released 534 new part numbers under the TRW brand name, covering nearly 250 million vehicles in operation on North American roads.

The new parts include:

68 new TRW suspension part numbers released covering 33.6 million vehicles in operation;

464 new TRW chassis part numbers released covering 214.7 million vehicles in operation;

and 3 new TRW friction part numbers released covering 1.4 million vehicles in operation.

Included in the TRW newly released suspension parts are vehicles such as:

2012-2017 Toyota Prius, Camry, and Avalon,

2011-2017 Hyundai Elantra and Veloster

Included in the TRW newly released chassis parts are vehicles such as:

2009-2018 Infiniti JX35, Nissan Altima, Maxima, Murano, and Pathfinder

2005-2018 Ford F-250 Super Duty, 350 Super Duty, 450 Super Duty, and 550 Super Duty

2008-2018 Dodge Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500

TRW Corner Module components are designed to work together harmoniously in your vehicle, offering the total package of innovation, safety and quality.

Putting the focus on OE-quality and the engineering behind each product produced, TRW puts the attention on the product itself.

Loaded Knuckle

Dorman has introduced part number 698-424, a loaded knuckled for the Toyota Sienna 2010-04.

Fixing a worn wheel bearing usually requires a difficult procedure using a shop press or purchasing multiple components. This Dorman loaded knuckle includes all critical components already assembled for a fast, simple, safe install.

The pre-pressed, bolt-on knuckle assembly kit saves up to 75% of repair time and reduces rust-related repair challenges.

To prevent damages to your spindle, wheels and hubs Dorman offers replacement wheel bearing and hub assemblies. All wheel bearing and hub assemblies are direct replacements for a proper fit.

They’re constructed from high-quality materials for extended durability

Replacement eliminates noises associated with original failure

Axles also available, sold separately.

Hub assemblies

Mevotech has launched TITAN-XF brand Generation 3 – 515 Series of tapered roller bearings in premium hub assemblies for working truck and medium duty applications.

Precision engineered for ultimate durability, TITAN-XF’s tapered roller bearings are re-defining the standards of strength, endurance and performance. Designed for extreme resilience, with rolling elements that can support both radial and axial loads, this line expansion opens a new opportunity in the aftermarket by offering customers a premium hub bearing solution for working vehicles carrying heavy loads and where durability is vital.

“We are thrilled to extend our TITAN-XF engineered enhancements to the taper bearing designs,” says Todd Hack, executive vice president of sales and marketing for Mevotech. “There is a demand for premium hub bearing options for the working truck and medium duty vehicle aftermarket. The attention to detail when designing our TITAN-XF line fits in perfectly with the needs of these applications.”

TITAN-XF is completely engineered from the ground up to address the common failure points experienced by North American drivers. The result is a robust hub bearing assembly which can handle a wide range of road and weather conditions. From the composition of the steel to optimization of the rolling elements and quality of seals, TITAN-XF is a game-changer in the hub assembly aftermarket where the quality of aftermarket hubs rarely surpasses OEM quality.

