Catch up on the latest issue of CARS

The latest issue of CARS hit the streets recently. Here’s what’s inside for shop owners, techs, advisors and more…

The cover story of the August issue explores implementing a four-day workweek in the automotive aftermarket. We spoke to 2020 Shop of the Year Winner Kinetic Auto Service owner Erin Vaughan, who implemented a shortened workweek at her shop and how it’s working out. And we get added opinions from coaches about how to do it successfully.

Bob Ward takes his turn to talk about what’s on his mind. He talks about the need to showcase the aftermarket’s advantages over dealers as they come for more business.

We have columns from Joe Flammer who talks about marketing in an age of reduced physical interaction. Alan Beech explores how a service advisor should respond when a customer calls for a quote. Greg Aguilera looks at the importance of investing in your staff.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence — better known as the ASE — talks about how they’re responding to the need for growing electric vehicle training.

And we have our usual sections like Letters, News, Class Act and By the Numbers. Check out the latest tools in our Baywatch section. And don’t forget to check out our cartoon in the back.

It’s a packed issue, so be sure you don’t miss out! Click here to read the digital edition.