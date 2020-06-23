Carter enhances brand with multi-faceted marketing

Trico Group’s Carter fuel system brand has implemented a new multi-faceted marketing plan which includes; a new brand mark, redesigned packaging, and updated website and domain.

The brand’s new tagline – “Engineered Quality” – is the focal point of the new brand mark, intended to communicate the brand’s high standards of performance and durability.

“Our quality engineering has always been at the forefront of what we do”, said Kevin O’Dowd, SVP of global marketing for Trico Group. “This addition to our brand mark allows us to highlight the important fact that our customers rely on our in-house engineering and quality testing — that’s what sets us apart from the rest of the marketplace.”

New packaging graphics spearhead efforts to deliver a bold new look for Carter pumps. This clean, contemporary design helps to communicate the technological advancements engineered into Carter products. The visually appealing color palette enhances the overall brand image and showcases the new brand mark.

According to O’Dowd the package redesign was tested and fine-tuned to make sure it was communicating the right message. “Changing our package design was a big endeavor”, said O’Dowd. “it’s the face we present to our customer, and we wanted to get it right. It needed to convey technology and innovation, but also respect some of the brand design cues utilized throughout the years.”

The refreshed website and new domain — www.CarterEngineered.com — delivers another marketing asset which helps to communicate the enhanced Carter brand message. This robust information portal has been re-engineered for individuals who want to learn more about Carter’s complete line of pumps, locate the right parts for a repair, and understand Carter’s commitment to engineering and product development.

The Trico Group portfolio encompasses Trico wiper blades, Autolite spark plugs, Carter fuel systems and water pumps, Fram oil filters and air filters, Anco wiper blades, Airtex fuel pumps, and StrongArm lift supports.

