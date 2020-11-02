By the Numbers: Vehicle platforms and battery power

14,890

Number of automotive repair and maintenance shops in Canada in 2018. The majority (9,441 shops) had fewer than five employees; 5,442 shops had five to 99 employees. There were seven commercial shops with more than 100 employees.

A Case of Disruption Report, AIA, Jan. 2019

67%

Two-thirds of Canadians have never been in an electric car, and 19% say they know nothing about them. By comparison, 70% Americans have never been in a battery-electric vehicle, and 30% say they know nothing about them.

J.D. Power 2020 Q1 Mobility Confidence Index Study

36%

Percentage of millennials around the world who say hybrids or all-electric vehicles are more appealing to them than gas- or diesel-powered vehicles.

The Millennials and Auto Trends Report, Duff & Phelps

$62 per kilowatt hour

The expected volume-weighted average price for lithium-ion battery packs by 2030. In 2010, the cost was $1,160 per kilowatt-hour.

Electric Vehicle Outlook 2019, BloombergNEF

8.8 billion miles

Amount of on-road testing (non-simulation testing) required to fully validate L4 and L5 autonomy.

John Waraniak, SEMA VP of vehicle technology

182

Global number of vehicle platforms in 2000 (average volume per platform: 284,000).

IHS Markit

137

Global number of vehicle platforms expected to be in use by 2025 (average volume per platform: 677,000)

IHS Markit

67%

Percentage of Canadian drivers who believe there should be stiffer penalties for distracted driving among novice drivers.

Rates.ca

34.3%

Percentage of U.S. technicians at independent repair shops who are paid flat rate; 34.3% are by the hour; 18.6% are paid a salary; and 12.8% receive some other form of compensation.

Automotive Training Managers Council annual survey

77%

Percentage of U.S. technicians at dealerships who are paid flat rate. Just 13.9% are by the hour; 5.9% are paid a salary; and 3.2% receive some other form of compensation.

Automotive Training Managers Council annual survey